Heinz Southern Districts look to make it two from two

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkfield hosting Heinz Southern Districts looms as the match to watch this weekend as teams will finally get a look at each other in the two-day format for the first time since before the pandemic.

It’s certain to separate the top teams from the pack, with the widespread expectation that there will be plenty of teams being bowled out, opening up opportunities for outright wins.

Steely powers of concentration will be tested, with the return to the longer format the flavour of preseason for the second consecutive year for many clubs.

The format had been slated to return for 2022-23 before extensive rain during the month of October caused a return to the one-day game.

It means many lists have been set up to play the longer format for longer than 12 months, with the Cobras among those.

Mackenzie Gardner looked reasonably confident in his first knock back on turf last week and will play a crucial role in anchoring the innings, set to relish on the ability to bat time.

The Cobras bowlers have well established roles within the XI which helps them control different phases of the shorter format; how that translates when they spend longer in the field will have a say on the result.

Meanwhile, Parkfield face the difficult proposition of starting the season with two-day cricket, with its first pair of games washed out.

Dishan Malalasekera had a breakout campaign last season and will be looking to prove he has the maturity to back it up, while Hansika Kodikara and Travis D’Souza also will play key roles.

In other Turf 2 action: Lyndale will be backed to beat Keysborough, though the Knights are coming off an impressive game against HSD; Dandenong West should beat Narre Warren at home; and Parkmore will look to get its first win against Cranbourne.