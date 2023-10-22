Plenty happening in footy offseason

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) clubs have wasted no time in looking to bolster their lists ahead of 2024.

Division 2 club Keysborough has locked in former Carlton and St Kilda player Dean Rice in its coaching ranks under Chris Smith for next season to assist Smith with match-day manoeuvres and help develop a transitioning list.

After finishing ninth on the Division 2 table in 2023 with just three wins, the Burras sent off several experienced players at their best-and-fairest night, won by Cooper Balic.

The club is on the hunt for some new names, with a goalkicker and midfield star-power prominent on the wish-list following a season where it lacked a game-changer.

The club has made a start on recruiting by picking up the polished Jamie Plumridge from Devon Meadows, who was a key part of Mornington Peninsula Football Netball League club Devon Meadows’ preliminary final team in 2023.

In between a medley of discussions with potential recruits, the flavour of the off-season for many local clubs so far has been locking away established players.

Division 3 premier Endeavour Hills has re-signed most of its premiership 22 including best and fairest winner John Rafferty, and will be looking to replicate the feats of the recently promoted Murrumbeena by recruiting well ahead of the club’s first season in Division 2.

Forefront of mind for the Falcons will be a ruck, with dominant big man Sean Van Velsen’s footy status in 2024 currently unclear.

Hampton Park is confident in retaining its current squad and has scope to bring in some big names and big men after towing the line with player points in 2023.

Doveton announced Matt Stapleton as its new coach last week and he will be assisted by former Australian track and field athlete and Essendon player Barry Besanko, and well-known club name Steve Henwood junior.

The trio are all familiar names at the club, which has re-signed ruck Dylan Chapman, young gun Brodie Howie and Cam Williamson, among others, but will lose Dan Zajac Troy Allen – and Stapleton – to retirement.

In Division 1, meanwhile, Springvale Districts has locked away Kris Thompson for another season, while rivals Dingley will be looking to build on a strong first season under coach Zach Horsley.

Seeking a reliable forward, the club brought in former St Kilda and Sydney Swans player Trent Dennis-Lane, but he will be significantly limited in the games he plays as coach of Talent League club Western Jets.

Plenty of discussions have been had around Cranbourne players, with forward Kirk Dickson departing for Rosebud, but the Eagles are a club with a strong reputation for retaining home-grown talent and have started announcing key re-signings for another flag tilt.

Division 4 club Dandenong is seeking experienced names, having stripped its list to expose young blood to senior footy this season and get them ready to contend for the premiership.