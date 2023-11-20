Perera domination continues

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Sahan Perera’s fourth score of 50-plus in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association season has guided Noble Park to a 43-run win over Port Melbourne in their one-dayer on Saturday.

The number four batter came in at a crucial crossroads in the hosts innings, his 92 off 89 characterised by hard-running and positive intent.

His partnership with number five Nilochana Perera turned the momentum of the match.

But whereas Nilochana was able to absorb pressure and ride the wave of momentum, Sahan was able to score more freely.

Nilochana’s 39 was the only other innings of substance, with the lower-middle order unable to seize on the platform the partnership provided.

With the ball, the Parkers were able to strike at important junctures to deny the Port Melbourne innings of sustained rhythm.

Skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge shuffled his bowlers well but it was himself who posed the most questions.

The first change bowler kept the pressure on after Hamish Braden kept it tight and Nishantha Weerakkody found an early breakthrough.

The skipper finished with figures of 4/27 as his tweakers deceived and kept the visitors from ever seriously challenging.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills difficult season continued as it went down to Elsternwick by eight wickets.

Sent in by a strong home outfit, Tyrell Panditharatne settled in for the long haul, batting with calmness from ball one.

But his 48 off 120 balls, which didn’t contain a boundary, was a one-man band en route to 9/150 which always looked under-par against a well-drilled Elsternwick.

Opening bowler Madusha Croos bowled six tight overs but Endeavour Hills was able to pick up only three wickets as Elsternwick controlled the chase to win with 62 balls remaining.