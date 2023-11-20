Batting a concern for Panthers

By Jonty Ralphsmith

For the third consecutive week, Dandenong has been unable to set a winning target in its match against Essendon/Maribyrnong Park, going down by eight wickets.

Despite being bowled out for 71 and 126 in the last two games, skipper Emma Gallagher chose to bat first.

Openers Jess Bohn and Tiana Atkinson were quickly dismissed putting the Panthers in a familiar position.

Dandenong’s top-five bats combined for just 31 runs, underscoring the woes, with emerging talent Nilakshi Perera giving a brief insight into her talent as she showed resistance with a 67-ball 35.

But only one other player reached double figures as the Panthers were routed for 103, which the hosts cruised to inside 23 overs.

In her third match at the level, young Cardinia all-rounder Brooklyn Diwell was entrusted with the new ball, delivering figures of 0/13 off three overs