Maroons show their mettle

By Marcus Uhe

A successful defence of 202 against Hallam Kalora Park may just be the catalyst to kick North Dandenong’s season into gear.

In a replay of one of last season’s semi finals, the Maroons kept the Hawks to 8/174 batting second on their home deck to snatch a second victory of the campaign, following the replay of round one of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 season.

Despite only Tahsinullah Sultani reaching 50, which featured three fours and two sixes, North Dandenong edged its way to its total with a handful of minor contributions.

Sultani’s 47-run stand with his skipper Clayton McCartney proved to be the biggest partnership of the innings as their teammates struggled for continuity.

Jawid Khan (40) and Imran Laghmani (33) both made starts but regular wickets ensured the Hawks maintained a foothold in the contest, Jordan Hammond the pick of their bowlers with 3/52.

Wicketkeeper Ciaron Connolly was busy behind the stumps, taking five catches in a tribute to the Hawks’ bowlers consistency in line and length.

The reply hit troubled waters early on, thanks to a spectacular run-out of Jagveer Hayer by Syed Shah in the third over.

Charging in from cover, Shah threw the stumps down with a sharp underarm while the batters attempted a quick single, to the shock of the dismissed Hayer who believed he made his ground.

The prized scalps of Mahela Udawatte and Hammond in consecutive balls from Laghmani’s off spin in the 15th over suddenly reduced the Hawks to 3/46 with two of their key batters back in the sheds.

Both offer plenty with the blade, Udawatte perennially in the mix to be the competition’s leading run scorer and Hammond an annual Wookey Medal contender, having won it in 2022.

Leigh Booth added 48 with Ben Hillard before he was deceived in flight by Muhammad Khan for 41, Sultani whipping the bails off in a flash after Booth unsuccessfully advanced down the wicket.

Hillard became the critical wicket and his dismissal at the hands of Jawid Khan all but sealed the Hawks’ fate, with the lower order unable to chase the remainder of the visitors’ target.

Jawid Khan’s 40 and 2/29 will have him in line for Wookey Medal votes in an excellent all-round performance.

His stability since moving to the top of the order has been a significant boost for the Maroons, averaging 45 on the season which includes his century against Beaconsfield.

With just one win for the season to show for their efforts, the pressure is building on Hallam Kalora Park.

Victims of rain almost as much as anyone else with four games abandoned or finishing incomplete due to the weather, time at the crease has eluded Matthew Cox’s side, their only win coming in convincing fashion over a hapless St Mary’s.

Udawatte has been the standout in the middle order, showing his class as a former Sri Lankan international with scores of 40, 104 and 65 in his first three innings, but more is required from his teammates, with only Booth’s joining Udawatte with a season total passing 100 runs to date.

The Hawks will face Berwick at home on Saturday while North Dandenong head to Strathaird reserve to tackle Narre South.

The quiet achieving Maroons have had consistency battles once again this season but Sunday’s performance will be plenty for David Bell’s side’s confidence.

The clashes are a replay of round three action, in which both games were washed out after entertaining opening days.