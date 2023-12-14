World food sizzles on summer nights

The Dandenong Market ‘World Fare at Night’ returns this January offering a vibrant hub of culinary activity and entertainment.

Running over three consecutive Thursdays from January 11, the Market will transform into a foodie and live entertainment paradise, celebrating an amazing patchwork of nationalities all under the one roof.

Visitors can delight in freshly-cooked hawker options from around the world including South East Asian street food, Columbian, Polynesian, European, Tibetan and African to name a few, along with a great selection of sweet treats and desserts.

Visiting stall-holders include St Gerry’s Greek Doughnuts, Little Yarra Creperie, Flamin’ Cambodian Skewers, The Juicy Momo Dumplings and Phat fried ice cream.

The free all-inclusive entertainment has something to keep everyone in a great mood – African dance (Soukous), Japanese Pop, Bollywood, Scottish Highland dancing with the popular Afghan-born Nasheet Brothers set to bring their high energy to conclude the final night.

There’ll be face painting and giant games including larger-than-life Connect 4, Jenga, and Noughts and Crosses to entertain children of all ages.

Must-try Market trader dishes include Piqnic Hut’s Sri Lankan Kottu Roti, made of shredded roti bread, vegetables, egg and choice of curry.

There’s also Sansan’s Dumpling House’s mouth-watering selection of daily handmade Chinese dumplings by owner Xian Lan Chen.

The Market’s newest trader Peanut Market Roasting Room will also be on-hand to treat visitors to on-site freshly-roasted Aussie nuts topped with a range of add-ons.

Dishes on the night start at $6 and can be paired with a selection of beverages from pop-up bars including The Prosecco Van, and bubble tea from Black Pearl Melbourne, along with cold brews and wine from The Tavern.

The World Fare @ Night is on Thursday 11, 18 and 25 January, 5pm-9:30pm at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free entry.