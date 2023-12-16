Big stage awaits Stingrays’ finest

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays prodigy Mikayla Williamson looks set to be snaffled early in the 2023 AFLW Draft after an exciting season in the Victorian Talent Pathway.

The explosive AFLW Academy member is one of 20 prospects who have been invited to the draft, confirming the widespread belief that she should go in the first round of selections.

A prominent play-maker for both Vic Country and the Stingrays, the under-18s AFLW All Australian player possesses a rare blend of endurance, speed and spring which all shone through during the physical testing of the AFLW Draft Combine.

Williamson smashed the girls’ two-kilometre time trial record with a run of 7:09 minutes to accompany top-five finishes in the agility (8.328 seconds) and standing vertical jump (59cm).

A regular at the Victorian All School Cross Country Championships state meet, Williamson also came ninth in the three-kilometre race in 2023, her best ever finish.

Projected to start as a halfback or winger at the next level, like she did when making the step up to under-18s footy last year, Williamson primarily started in the centre square this year.

The Rays best and fairest adapted to each level of footy with aplomb; being one of Vic Country’s best midfielders and a prominent ball winner in the AFLW Academy match to go with her form at Coates League.

Williamson averaged 21 possessions for Dandenong, regularly released by Rays teammate Meg Robertson to use her drive from the contest or beat teams on the spread.

“It was more physical, but I think I adapted pretty well and I was still playing the outside role in the midfield,” Williamson said.

“I think (Meg and I) work really well together playing different types of roles in the inside mid.

“She likes to get in for the hard balls and I create space to provide an outlet.”

While that outside position remains her bread and butter, Williamson’s last month of footy in particular demonstrated her willingness to get first possession then back herself to breakaway.

While her kicking remains an area she’s keen to strengthen, Williamson reads the ball off the ruck’s hands, and is defensively sound.

That level of versatility, nous and athleticism, altogether, makes her an attractive package for AFLW clubs.

“The word I speak about with her is that she’s so durable,” coach Josh Moore said of Williamson.

“She did not miss one training session, she missed one game through illness but apart from that she backs up week after week.

“That durability gave her consistency and not just consistency at an average level – she was consistent at a high level so I don’t think she could have done any better.”

Another clause on Williamson’s CV is co-captaining Vic Country in 2023 with Geelong’s Chloe Adams.

Tight with Stingrays captain and Pines teammate Jemma Ramsdale, Williamson attributes her confidence rise to that bond.

The pair first met when they were 10-years-old, and have grown up playing footy and basketball together before both chose the Sherrin at 16-years-old.

“It’s pretty special,” Williamson said of the friendship with Ramsdale.

“I think no-one has a closer connection than we do.

“We’re so similar, but then different on the field.

“I was so excited about the Vic Country captaincy – I wanted to take it on and give it a crack.

“I learned a lot off Jemma about leadership through local footy and Stingrays, so I had a good idea on what to talk about and what to do so she was a good role model.”