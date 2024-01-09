Southside searching for a spark

By Marcus Uhe

A loss to bottom-placed University of Canberra Capitals at home on Saturday night has left the Southside Flyers winless in 2024.

The Flyers could only manage 65 points against the bottom-placed side, going down by 10 after a poor second half in which they were outscored by 14 points.

Just three players scored in double figures for Southside, Lauren Jackson leading the way with 16 points.

Mercedes Russell was well-contained by the Capitals, who only scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds despite playing all but 90 seconds in the contest.

The Capitals used their speed to run Southside off their legs, outscoring the home side by 15 fast break points.

The Flyers experienced a turbulent Christmas/New Year period, unable to string consecutive wins together across rounds eight, nine and 10.

A pre-Christmas trip across the Nullarbor saw Southside fall 10 points short against Perth 95-85, fading as the game continued after keeping pace in the first half.

Perth possess one of the league’s most potent offences in the WNBL and simply had too many options for the Flyers to contain.

Russell played all 40 minutes, shouldering extra responsibility in Jackson’s absence, posting 20 points and 12 rebounds.

They responded emphatically against Adelaide the following week, outsourcing the lightning by 24 points in a dominant second half on the Lightning’s home floor, prevailing 87-62.

Forward Nyadiew Puoch shone, with 20 points and eight rebounds in the emphatic win.

Southside won the rebound count 44-28, assists 21-14 and shot 50 per cent better from beyond the three-point line, nailing two-thirds of their total shots.

Jackson made a welcome return to the lineup with a near double-double of 12 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

Their first clash of 2024 saw them drop a low-scoring slog against Melbourne in a second meeting for the Michelle Timms Cup.

Held to their lowest score of the season, Southside could only muster 61 points in the 67-61 loss in the Melbourne Derby, as former Flyers Monique Conti and Sara Blicavs gave their old side a reminder of their quality in new colours.

Conti scored 17 points and was busy on the defensive end with four steals, while Blicavs scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Only Puoch and Russell scored in double figures for Southside, Russell’s exceptional consistency on show with her sixth double-double of the season.

The Flyers next host Sydney on Friday night at the State Basketball Centre.