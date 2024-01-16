Diwell shines but Panthers outclassed with bat

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A big-hitting 77 to Victorian-contracted Tess Flintoff halted Dandenong in its attempt to finish its T20 season on a high.

The Ringwood batter made 77 off 46 to set the game up for the visitors.

Led by Cardinia’s Brooke Diwell, the Panthers did well to otherwise contain Ringwood, their score of 8/136 putting the match in the balance at the halfway point.

The up-and-coming Diwell (4/24 off four) was introduced into the attack in the 10th over and immediately made an impact with two wickets in her first over.

She returned at the death and gave her team all the momentum at the halfway point, taking 1/1 off the last over.

The Panthers, however, struggled to find the boundary and keep up with the creeping run rate.

Vanchica Pathania (24 off 41) and Jess Bohn (22 off 40) were the two standouts with the bat, but neither found the boundary rope as the Panthers fell short by 47 runs.

The Panthers finish the T20 competition last on the table, with just one win from eight matches.