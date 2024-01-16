Noble Park continues string of wins

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park continued its winning streak to seven games in round 10 of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association with a comfortable 117-run win over Oakleigh.

While neither Josh Crozier or Rajapakse Rajapakse made a score of substance, both openers laid an excellent foundation for the visitors with a 59-run first-wicket stand.

That allowed Janaka Liyanabadalge to come out with a busy mindset, the skipper’s 62 off 71 helping to guide them through the middle overs.

Noble Park was unable to accelerate the innings towards the back end, but the intent throughout ensured they got to a well constructed 9/200.

Pleasingly, they did so without run-scoring machine Sahan Perera (24), who has more than double the runs of any teammate, making a major contribution.

Oakleigh was on the back foot from the start, Nishantha Weerakkody and Muharijithan Thedchanamoorthy combining to get three early wickets – and five in total – as the hosts were skittled for 83.

Noble Park will be looking to keep the wins coming when it faces Croydon this Saturday at home.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills went down in a rain-affected match at home.

Led by a quickfire 36 to skipper Tyrell Panditharatne, they limped to 8/114, affected by a regular loss of wickets during the rain-truncated fixture.

Despite a penetrating spell of 2/9 from Ishan Kahatapitigama, Endeavour Hills was largely behind the game; Ormond reaching 4/94 to win by six wickets.