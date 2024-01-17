Hancock the hero for Berwick, Bloods bury Beaconsfield

By Marcus Uhe

A low-scoring thriller between North Dandenong and Berwick saw the Bears move into outright third on the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 ladder, thanks to a two-wicket win at Lois Twohig Reserve.

With both sides tied on points, in second place, heading into the match-up, the result was going to prove critical in the race to put themselves in the best-possible position to secure a finals birth, as the season enters the home stretch.

Where the last contest between the two sides saw Berwick plunder 364 runs in a day at Arch Brown Reserve, just 145 runs in total were scored in the return one-day contest, Berwick successfully chasing 73 with just two wickets in hand.

Jake Hancock anchored the chase with an unbeaten 36, having survived a chaotic opening spell from Maroons’ all-rounder Javid Khan.

Khan’s dismissal of Mitch Shirt in the 15th ball of the innings reduced the visitors to 4/6, with Jordan Cleland, Jarryd Wills, Matt Robertson and Shirt all back in the pavilion early.

Khan, the all-rounder with claims to favouritism on the Wookey medal at this point in the season, got through the defences of Robertson and Cleland, had Wills caught by Imran Laghmani and Shirt judged LBW in a brilliant start to his side’s defence.

Hancock, the man who cashed-in last time the two sides met with an unbeaten 141, was the wicket North Dandenong would have wanted the most, but he remained resolute in the face of a crisis.

He formed short but important partnerships with Ash Henry, Toby Wills and Jarrod Goodes as the Maroons breached Berwick’s tail-end.

When Goodes departed for eight, 17 runs shy of the target, North Dandenong looked on the precipice of scoring an important and unlikely victory, having been dismissed for just 72 earlier in the day.

Elliot Matthews joined Hancock in the 18th over, and offered a pivotal anchoring role with sturdy defence.

Hancock unsurprisingly assumed the role of aggressor as the senior batter, hitting the dangerous Khan for six in the 20th over to inch the Bears closer.

The 21st over from left-arm quick Randeep Sahota saw Hancock defend the first five, before running a crucial three on the last ball of the over to ensure he maintained the strike for the beginning of the next over, with victory now just one stroke away.

The third ball from spinner Laghmani’s next over clattered into the fence for four, securing the Bears the six points.

Hancock and Matthews added 17 for the final wicket partnership, of which Hancock contributed 16 runs.

Khan finished with 5/30 from eight overs in a marvellous bowling performance.

The Maroons will rue their performance with the bat, having shown limited resistance against the Berwick bowling attack.

Corey Bevan led the way with the ball, taking 5/31 from his 10 overs, including the first four of the innings to reduce the hosts to 4/44.

Only two of the home side’s batters in Khan (19) and Tahsinullah Sultani (16) reached double figures, the middle and lower order falling away rapidly.

Mitch Shirt finished the innings with three wickets in his only over.

At Springvale South, Beaconsfield became the third consecutive side to be dismissed for under 100 runs by the Bloods’ imposing bowling attack in a nine-wicket loss to the reigning champions.

A loss of four wickets with the score stuck on 47 in a withering 13-ball period, beginning with captain Mark Cooper, wiped out the Tigers’ middle order after a steady start.

Tyler Clark hit 20 off 23 but ducks to Jesse Busacca and Kevin Seth meant the opener’s score was a stand out on the batting card.

The Bloods shared the wickets, as has become their trademark in these recent near-flawless displays, Jackson Sketcher leading the way with 3/10 from three overs.

Springvale South wrapped-up the chase in the 20th over, thanks in large part to 45 from returning captain Ryan Quirk.

Narre South’s contest with Hallam Kalora Park at Strathaird Reserve was abandoned after 28 overs into the Lions’ first innings, due to rain.

The pause came at a good time for the Lions, battling at 5/99 with young pair Callum Nicholls and Riley McDonald leading a fightback.

The Hawks, led by 3/9 from Lauchlan Gregson, reduced the hosts to 5/47 in the 15th over

before Nicholls and McDonald steadied the ship with an unbeaten 52-run stand.