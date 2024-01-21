Quality field set for Cranbourne Pacing Cup

By Michael Floyd

The Cranbourne Harness Racing Club is gearing up for its biggest ever race day when the 2024 DECRON Cranbourne Pacing Cup is run on Saturday 10 February.

More than $250,000 in prize money is available across the nine race card, headlined by the $100,000 DECRON Cranbourne Pacing Cup and the $50,000 Bruce Skeggs Memorial Betavet Cranbourne Trotters Cup, both of which will be run at Group 2 level over 2555m.

The timing of the Inter Dominion series squeezed the DECRON Cranbourne Cup out of its traditional December timeslot and into February, a move that that Cranbourne Harness Race Club President David Scott believes is ideal in attracting the country’s best pacers.

“In consultation with Harness Racing Victoria, we’ve landed on the second weekend of February,” Scott said.

“It means our Cup will now be run one week after the Group 1 Hunter Cup and four weeks before the Group 1 Miracle Mile, so this new date should ensure another high quality DECRON Cranbourne Cup field.”

First run in 1965, the Cranbourne Cup has been won by some the country’s biggest stars including Paleface Adios, Gammalite, Tailamade Lombo, Golden Reign and Imthemightyquinn.

Hospitality packages are on sale now, contact the club on 5996 1300 or email cgallagher@trotscranbourne.com.au.

DECRON CRANBOURNE CUP NIGHT PROGRAM

Saturday 10 February, 2024

$100,000 Group 2 DECRON Cranbourne Pacing Cup (2555m)

$50,000 Group 2 Bruce Skeggs Memorial Betavet Cranbourne Trotters Cup (2555m)

$20,000 3YO Pace (2080m)

$17,500 NR 70-89 Pace (2080m)

$17,500 NR 67-89 Mares Pace (1609m)

$17,500 NR 70-85 Trot (2080m)

$15,000 No Metro Wins Pace (1609m)

$10,000 NR up to 60 Pace (2080m)

$10,000 NR up to 50 Pace (1609m)