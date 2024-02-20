It’s all ahead of the Swans

By Marcus Uhe

Casey South Melbourne’s is facing the prospect of a tricky chase at home next week as it eyes a top-four finish in Victorian Premier Cricket.

Opponents, Footscray are 7/279 at the close of play on day one, having been sent in by Luke Shelton.

The Swans made an excellent start to the innings thanks to the returning Jackson Fry, who removed Footscray’s key batters in Dylan Brasher and Travis Dean for minor scores.

The third-wicket partnership for Footscray, however, saw the advantage swing to the visitors’ favour.

Aiman Nadeem and Mitchell Jamieson were the roadblocks, putting on 120 before Jamieson was caught at square leg off the leg spin of Ruwantha Kellapotha.

The Swans took consistent wickets in the middle order to have the visitors at 7/223 but let the Bulldogs off the leash with as Jay Vine and Dylan Kight added 56 for the final wicket, both finishing the day unbeaten.

Spin proved effective on the Casey Fields surface with Kellapotha, Shelton and Lachlan Sperling bowling 61 of the 94 overs.

Upcoming quick Harry Hoekstra bowled just four.

The Swans will need to take the remaining three wickets and chase the resulting target if they wish to climb into the top four at season’s end.

In the other contests that will determine the Swans’ fate, Ringwood (second) is defending 226 against Carlton (third), while Prahran (first) is 1/32 in pursuit of Geelong’s 265 (fourth).

A Swans win will likely see them finish third, securing a double-chance.