League-wide spread makes up Turf 1 Team of the Season

By Marcus Uhe

All eight Turf 1 clubs are represented in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 Team of the Season for 2023-24, crowned at Sunday’s Wookey Medal presentation day.

Four clubs share two selections each, while the remaining four each have one representative, including the 12th man selection.

TURF 1 TEAM OF THE YEAR 2023-24

JAWID KHAN – NORTH DANDENONG

538 runs at 53.8, 3 x 100s. 20 wickets at 20.7, 1 x 5 wicket haul.

The only batter to hit three hundreds this season, Khan shouldered plenty of responsibility for the Maroons and delivered time and again, having opened the batting and bowling. Khan finished second in the Wookey Medal in a count that went down to the final game, and you really have to wonder how many games North Dandenong would have won without his contributions.

MARK COOPER – BEACONSFIELD

463 runs at 33.1, 4 x 50s. 10 wickets at 24.9.

The Tigers’ captain-coach’s first foray into Turf 1 cricket reaped plenty of rewards on a personal front, if not procuring the team success he would have liked. His four fifties came in long stays at the crease, acting as the mainstay while others departed around him, to keep Beaconsfield in contests. It was rare for them to succeed when he didn’t fire, and he comfortably earned this selection.

JAKE HANCOCK – BERWICK

547 runs at 68.4, 2 x 100s, 1 x 50.

Arguably the most technically correct and pure batter the DDCA has to offer. Hancock is a delight on the eyes and showed his class for Berwick as a former Domestic cricketer time and again, nearly snatching a remarkable comeback win against Narre South against the odds late in the year. Only behind the number four for runs scored this season.

JORDAN WYATT – SPRINGVALE SOUTH

617 runs at 77.1, 2 x 100s and 4 x 50s.

How could you leave out the Wookey Medal winner? His numbers speak for themselves. His ability to swing a game in Springvale South’s favour has been one of the keys to their dominance this season and has the Bloods on-track for a historic three-peat.

SUSANTHA PRADEEP – ST MARY’S

433 runs at 36.1, 1 x 100 and 2 x 50s. 20 wickets at 18.6, 1 x 5 wicket haul.

Finished the year with a bang, scoring 82, 59 and 106 in his final three innings to sneak his way onto the Wookey Medal podium. 5/37 against North Dandenong made for a stellar all-round game in round 13, his form mirroring his sides in a positive way to wrap the year.

ROSHANE SILVA – BUCKLEY RIDGES

464 runs at 66.2, 1 x 100 and 5 x 50s

Could the Bucks have asked for more from their latest high-profile recruit? It would be hard to argue. The former Test player raised the bat for triple figures in his first completed innings and finished the season with four consecutive half-centuries. Shapes as a real danger for finals opponents, having hit his stride at the perfect time.

ISHAN JAYARATHNA – BUCKLEY RIDGES

253 runs at 42.1, 2 x 50s. 26 wickets at 17.3.

Finished the season with 18 wickets as one of the competition’s best post the Christmas break. Disrupted Berwick’s momentum on a crazy day at Park Oval and, like Silva, has found form at the ideal stage of the year. No one will want to see him at the top of his mark in March. Tied for second-most wickets with Narre South seamer Callan Tout.

JORDAN CLELAND – BERWICK (WK)

263 runs at 21.9, 2 x 50s. 3 stumpings, 20 catches.

Cleland has had better years with the bat but his glovework was exceptional, cementing his status as one of the best behind the stumps in Turf 1. Led the league for catches taken and only Paul Hill made more stumpings.

ALEX CRUICKSHANK – NARRE SOUTH

24 wickets at 15.7, 1 x 5 wicket haul.

Arguably the competition’s best-newcomer, along with his new-ball partner in Callan Tout. The Englishman made a statement in his opening contest with five wickets against St Mary’s and bowled a brilliant line throughout the season to be among the most profitable from a wickets standpoint.

JARRYD STRAKER – SPRINGVALE SOUTH

35 wickets at 10.9, 3 x 5 wicket hauls.

No one took more wickets than this man this season and he comfortably holds down the spinners role, having succeeded in both short and long-form cricket. Such a bankable option, knowing that he will both take wickets as an attacking threat but bowl with such control and hold an end down, when required. His form dipped late in the year when he was targeted by Buckley Ridges, but he bounced back with 4/20 in the final round.

CALLAN TOUT – NARRE SOUTH

26 wickets at 18.4, 1 x 5 wicket haul.

Equal-second for wickets taken this year in an incredibly consistent performance. In no innings did he go wicket-less and his step-up from Turf 2 to Turf 1 was seamless. In a crowded field of seam bowlers, Tout was a standout, and shapes as one of Narre South’s keys if they are to make a deep finals run.

WILLIAM WHYTE – HALLAM KALORA PARK (12TH MAN)

23 wickets at 19.6, 2 x 5 wicket hauls.

Tied with three quicks on 23 wickets but edges them all with a slightly better average. Decimated North Dandenong’s batting line up to effectively end their campaign back in round 12, taking 5/50, while also claiming the best figures in an innings by any bowler this season when he took 7/94 against Narre South.