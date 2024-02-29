International Women’s Day breakfast

Join Killester College for a special International Women’s Day Breakfast at the Springvale Town Hall. This event is co-hosted by Killester College and the City of Greater Dandenong. Free event but donations welcome towards the Brigidine Asylum Seeker Project. This year’s UN theme is Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.

– Friday 8 March, 7am-8.30am (arrive 6.45am) at Springvale Town Hall, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations essential. Details: Killester College, 9547 5000 or stran@killester.vic.edu.au

Cultural Sketch

During the evening, the audience is encouraged to sketch and draw our presenter, their favourite objects or responses to their story. This month’s presenter is Oz Malik – a performer and arts advocate from the South East. For people aged 18+. Materials will be provided. Refreshments and alcohol served.

– Tuesday 5 March, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/cultural-sketch

Dinner with a View

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will celebrate its 38th anniversary. Guest speaker will be Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso. Dandenong Evening VIEW Club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program. New members and guests are very welcome. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday, 5 March, 7pm at Dandenong RSL, Clow Street, Dandenong. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Come and Try Basketball

In partnership with Dandenong Basketball Association, Council will be running free basketball sessions every Wednesday in March. There is something for everyone at these programs, whether you’re looking to learn new skills, make new friends or just get active. 4.30pm-5.15pm – Aussie Hoops for ages 5-10; 5.15pm-6pm – Skills session for ages 11-18; 6pm-7pm – Pick-up game for all ages.

– Wednesday 6 March, 4.30pm-7pm at the George Street multi-use courts, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/come-and-try-basketball-program

Art Of Soul

Enjoy the journey of your creativity in a safe environment. We use a variety of media & follow a variety of sources. This isn’t a class, it is people coming together to ‘play’.

– Wednesdays (during school term) 11.30am–1.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; $5 suggested donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Year of the Dragon writers forum

The Chinese Writers Festival Inc, together with local writers’ groups, would like to invite you to an electrifying writers’ forum at the Springvale Community Hub to celebrate the Processional Chinese Dragon display. Explore dragon culture from East to West, sharing your stories and experiences. Join us in creating a lasting dialogue, with stories featured in monthly publications, sparking imagination and cultural appreciation.

– Saturday 9 March, 10.30am-12.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 9 March, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe Mohl, mohlz@icloud.com

Springvale Urban Harvest

A free monthly event that supports the growing of food locally, food knowledge and good nutrition. Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area.

– Saturday 9 March, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Writing Group

Awaken your inner writer and spark your imagination in this encouraging and fun workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 14 March, 10am–12 noon at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold Coin donation is welcome. Details: 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Join artist Moon Girle as she unveils her playful installation as part of A Tra$hy Dreamland exhibition. Featuring refreshments, interactive art and fun. Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June.

– Tuesday 19 March, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Keysie Market – Easter edition

Join us for The Keysie Market – Easter Edition on Sunday 17 March from 10am-2pm. Come along and get all your Easter shopping done at this vibrant outdoor community event in Keysborough with over 100+ unique market stalls.

– Sunday 17 March, 10am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Shirlene Allison, 0424 392 560 or thekeysiemarket@gmail.com

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch safety information session with Detective Sergeant John Curnow (38 years in Victoria Police, worked in Armed Robbery Squad, Dandenong CIU, Southern Metro Crime Squad) and Dectective Sergeant Katie Johnston (16 years in Victoria Police, including Springvale police and South Metro Region Metro Squad). Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 March, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street).

Senior activities

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Concert entertainers include Alex Matthews (20 February) and Col Perkins (3 March).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Membership for remainder of F/Y 23/24 is $5. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

The Open Door workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality without fear or judgement. We run a variety of weekly workshops – open to all:

Tai Chi / Gentle Movement Meditation (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), Awareness Meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Centering Prayer Meditation (Tuesdays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm) and Guided Imagery Meditation (Wednesdays 2.30pm-3pm).

We also run monthly workshops, including Line Dancing – Thursday 15 February 10.30am-11.30am (First & third Thursday of month).

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com