Steph’s a cut above the rest

By David Nagel

Clyde boxer Stephanie Lee Cutting has continued her phenomenal rise up the ranks by claiming the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Super Featherweight championship at Melbourne Pavilion on Friday night.

Cutting’s unanimous points-decision win over former champion Pam McClelland takes her professional record to 6-0 after an extraordinary first year in the pro-ranks.

The former Berwick and Cranbourne footballer had her first professional bout on 17 March last year, and claimed her first title-belt with a third-round knock-out of Fijian Maureen Chand to claim the WBF Australasian Lightweight title in mid-December.

Cutting’s Melbourne debut was won via a majority points decision, but her most recent four fights – ahead of Friday night’s victory – all come by way of knockout.

She landed the most telling blows against McClelland, applying pressure from the middle of the ring in her black and white trunks.

She used her solid right-hand with precision, rocking McClelland on occasions with her power and accuracy.

The judges agreed with Cutting’s powerful display; with the three adjudicators scoring the fight 57-56, 59-54 and 57-56.

It’s been a rapid rise for Cutting, who continues to deal with the trauma of a workplace injury that instantly curtailed a promising football and kick-boxing career.

She returned to the ring to begin a boxing career and had a busy schedule in 2023, winning fights in March, June, July, October and December.

But it’s now time for a rest, with the 33-year-old to finally give her wary and aching body a break from the grind.

“I’ve just left a meeting with my coaches and we’ve decided to have a break; to help overcome a couple of injuries that I’ve accumulated over the last 12 months, due to such a busy schedule,” Cutting said.

“It’s taken its toll, physically, mentally and emotionally; and not just on me, on my loved ones as well.

“But we’re keeping an eye on some big fights coming up over the next month, to see who the next competition might be and the possibility of claiming a third belt.”

Cutting has a small tear in her right shoulder, which has limited her punching power in her two most recent fights.

“It will come good; but it’s time for a couple of months off before we book another fight; maybe looking at August or September before we come back,” she said.

“My nutritionist, and right through my coaching group, they all agree it’s the right time to give my body a rest before I burn myself out, enough is enough.

“The message is; imagine what you can do if you give the body a rest and come back fresh later in the year.

“And they’re right; I’ve been running on an empty tank over the last couple of fights and been fighting a little bit injured.”

Cutting is now ranked number-five in Australia in the Super Featherweight class and has a world ranking of 41….which is rapidly on the rise.

She explained that for the first time in her career, she felt a sense of calm in the ring on Friday night.

“That was the first time I’ve had a sing on the way to the ring and felt comfortable in the environment,” she said.

“I felt like; I’ve actually done it, I felt accomplished for the first time and was really proud of myself.

“I’m at a place now where I can start talking about what I went through and helping others…which is what I want to do.

“Mental health issues are a big thing, and I just want to try and prevent anybody from going through what I went through after the workplace injury.

“I’ve got more eyes on me now, and that will give me the opportunity and platform to do what I want to do.”

Her current head-coach is boxer Blake Caperallo, with ex-fighter Sarah Howett and former world champion ‘Neekz’ Johnson also in her corner on Friday night.

“I can’t thank them enough; they’ve been with me through the journey and were there to pull me through again this time around,” she said.

“There support has been unbelievable.”

Cutting has defeated Audrey Mosig, Kullasatree Nualsomsri, Nantachat Wanpeng, Siriphon Chanbuala and Chand and McClelland in her six professional wins.