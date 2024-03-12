11-03 Noble Park keeps season rolling on

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park star Sahan Perera and captain Janaka Liyanabadalge have led their team into the semi-finals after laying the foundation for a 39-run win over Caulfield.

Forced to consolidate after both openers were dismissed cheaply, the pair put on 107 together to wrestle momentum back for the home side.

The pair ground out a patient 39-over partnership before Liyanabadalge was dismissed for 63 off 136.

Perera upped the tempo thereafter, but was dismissed six overs later for 64, the 12th time he has passed 50 this season.

While no individual was able to fully capitalise, a series of contributions from middle order batters Nilochana Perera, Kolitha Weerasekera and Jaspreet Singh helped the Parkers reach 9/226.

In response, four-wicket hauls to Nishantha Weerakkody and Liyanabadalge helped keep Caulfield to 187.

Perera broke through in the fourth over, with the opening spell between he and Weerakkody yielding two wickets which put Noble Park in the driver’s seat.

Despite Caulfield all-rounder Jacob Thorne backing up four wickets with a century, Noble broke through consistently at the other end, with the fifth-wicket partnership of 44 the largest of the innings.

Noble Park faces Brighton next week to qualify for the grand final.