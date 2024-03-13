Bulls go back-to-back

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With a Riley Siwes cut shot through mid-wicket, Dandenong West claimed back-to-back premierships in the Dandenong District Cricket Association.

It was symbolic: following important contributions from the young brigade in the grand final – after a season dominated by the old – the man who ties both together confirmed their ascent to Turf 1.

Riley’s Dad’s (Greg) presence around the club has connected him to players such as Anthony Brannan and Matt Collett, and he’s been mentored by 44-year-old leggie Malinga Bandara; while he came across to the club in the same year as fellow youngsters Bailey Howarth and Nathan Power.

In a strong advertisement for the quality of DDCA Turf 2 cricket, it was fitting that the grand final was won with just 14 balls to spare after one of the tightest top-four finishes in recent history.

It was poetic, too, that Dandenong West needed to construct the perfect two-day batting innings to win a grand final in the format’s return season to the DDCA.

Chasing 208, openers Power and Shaun Weir hunkered down to see off a disciplined opening spell from Hansika Kodikara and Sanjay Kahawatte before Parkfield skipper Steve Cannon got Power leading edging to cover.

The opening partnership of 37 was broken in the 17th over, with that rate of scoring maintained throughout the day, despite Weir, 20-year-old Venuk Hemachandra, Brannan, Howarth and Siwes all establishing themselves at different times.

Despite the taxing conditions, Parkfield’s bowlers offered no let-up, with Nick Jeffrey’s (1/60 off 24.4) bankability and durability crucial as others attacked in shorter bursts.

Providing a bold underline to the quality of Parkfield was that usually quick-scoring Weir hit just eight boundaries in his 127 balls and was forced to retire at tea due to the heat; though, by then, he had set the game up.

Travis D’Souza picked up Hemachandra with the third over after the break, forcing new batters Brannan and Howarth to consolidate before Howarth transferred pressure back.

That was the stiffest test Dandy West had left to face – that partnership guided them within 59 runs of victory, Siwes playing with temperament beyond his years upon his arrival to the crease.

Siwes guided the run chase once Howarth was dismissed, with Dandy West’s capacity to play risk-free cricket – see off strong spells and take their time – down to a herculean turnaround with the ball instigated by internationals Nuwan Kulasekara and Bandara.

At 2/157 with Riley Payne finally breaking through for the half-century he’s been threatening to make all season, and semi-final centurion D’Souza at the crease, a score north of 250 looked a strong possibility.

Payne played with calm temperament, working hard and pushing the ball into gaps while D’Souza played with the confidence of a player in form, until he lobbed one to square leg.

That gave Dandy West a look in with the two former internationals fresh to the crease for a new spell, with Kulasekara nabbing back-to-back wickets before Bandara ran through the middle-lower order.

Bandara had batters poking and prodding apprehensively, with his frustrating precision coaxing Parkfield to seek boundary balls as they were unable to release pressure by rotating the strike.

Bandara would ultimately pick up five of the last six wickets to consign the Bandits to an uncharacteristic 8/50 collapse.

It was Adam Reid who picked up the last wicket, his 34th of the season, to cap off a period of enormous growth from the rising quick.

In the same vein as Siwes, Reid’s contribution is fitting; a connection between the young and old with one of the team’s fresher members stepping up following guidance from 41-year-old Kulasekara.