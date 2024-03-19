Replenishment but no reset for Casey’s VFL program

By Marcus Uhe

Casey Demons VFL coach Taylor Whitford is not viewing the upcoming VFL season as a ‘reset’ year despite the loss of a wealth of experience at the club over the off-season.

In addition to James Munro’s and Luke Dunstan’s retirements, key contributors at state league level in recent years, in James Jordon and James Harmes, were traded to rival AFL clubs, while Jake Melksham will miss the bulk of the year after undergoing a knee reconstruction late last season, and Joel Smith’s playing future remains unclear, provisionally suspended by the AFL after failing a drug test last season.

George Grey, meanwhile, has made the switch to Frankston, and 2023 Best-and-Fairest winner Deakyn Smith has joined North Melbourne’s VFL program, having been delisted by the Demons.

Rather than bemoan who is not there, Whitford is buoyed by the opportunities on offer for the squad’s younger talent who have put their names forward for early selection after strong practice match performances.

“We’ve had a bit of list turnover and it is a bit of that in the VFL, where you’ve got a cycle every one-two years that you get a new crop of young boys through and that’s probably what we’ve had this year,” Whitford said.

“We’ve been pretty lucky with ‘Moose’ (Munro), who was on our list, Luke Dunstan and James Jordon as well, ‘Harmsy’ (Harmes), they’ve been great but it probably hasn’t given the opportunity for some of our VFL boys, so that’s exciting.

“It’s exciting and probably gives other teams a little bit of an unknown because you have known what to expect when you come up against Casey in the last couple of years with those types of players.”

Former Saint, Leo Connolly has signed for the VFL season, as has Campbell Hustwaite, who captained Collingwood’s VFL side the past three seasons, and Beaconsfield product, Mitch Szybkowski.

Cranbourne’s Andrew Green has impressed, as has former Dandenong Stingray Ziggy Toledo-Glasman, expected to be one to fill the void left by the senior players in his second year in the program.

While in Kobe Shipp and Brayden La Planche, the Demons have replenished with local talent eager to impress fresh out of the Coates Talent League.

Last season finished poorly for the Demons, fading as the season went on and thrashed by Footscray in an elimination final, having battled for consistency in performance.

Without setting expectations, Whitford is adamant that he wants his side competing in September.

“We want to play finals footy, we’re not here to make up the numbers,” he said.

“We want to be playing deep into finals and that’s our goal.

“We can’t look too far forward because we don’t know what this week will bring.

“We’ve got Box Hill at home, they showed some really good signs last year of improvement and they’ll be better again this year.”

The Demons’ VFL season kicks off on Sunday at Casey Fields at 2.05pm, with a VFLW contest proceeding them at 11.05am.

LOCAL VFL/VFLW LISTED PLAYERS

Callum Porter – Officer/Box Hill

Seb Amoroso – Drouin/Box Hill

Luke Nelson – Noble Park/Carlton

Bailey Lambert – Noble Park/Carlton

Tyson Sruk – Rowville/Carlton

Charlie Muley – Beaconsfield/Casey

Mitch Sybkowski – Beaconsfield/Casey

Andrew Green – Cranbourne/Casey

Brayden La Planche – Rowville/Casey

Kobe Shipp – Beaconsfield/Casey

Riak Andrew – Berwick/Dandenong Stingrays/Casey

Paddy Cross – Nar Nar Goon/Casey

Liam Serong – Warragul/Coburg

Cooper Macdonald – Rowville/Collingwood

George Grey – Cranbourne/Frankston

Harrison Coe – Beaconsfield/Frankston

Kyle Stainthorpe – Rowville/Frankston

Matt Johnson – Beaconsfield/Frankston

Blake O’Leary – Noble Park/Frankston

Matt Nelson – Noble Park/Frankston

Josh Mounter – Beaconsfield/Frankston

Deakyn Smith – Doveton/North Melbourne

Lachie Wynd – North Melbourne/Rowville

Kade De La Rue – Beaconsfield/North Melbourne

Liam Coghlan – Rowville/Port Melbourne

Joel Garner – Wandin/Richmond

Sam Frangalas – Berwick/Richmond

Tom Bower – Noble Park/Richmond

Luke Ryan – Cora Lynn/Sandringham

Logan Young – Noble Park/Sandringham

Tarkyn O’Leary – Noble Park/Sandringham

Pierce Roseby – Rowville/Sydney

Wardell Lual – Noble Park/Werribee

Corey Ellison – Cranbourne/Williamstown

Jack Toner – Narre Warren/Williamstown

Riley Collier Dawkins – Springvale Districts/Williamstown

VFLW

Matilda Van Berkel – Warragul Industrials/Box Hill

Chloe Bailey – Warragul Industrials/Box Hill

Alisha Molesworth – Warragul Industrials/Box Hill

Shree Fairchild – Warragul Industrials/Casey

India Makai – Warragul Industrials/Casey

Ashleigh Russell – Endeavour Hills/Southern Saints

Ahlee Penry – Warragul/Southern Saints