Cranbourne fall short in tough test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s winless start to the season has continued, going down to Port Melbourne 11.9 75 to 5.8 38 in the hardest road trip in Division 1 footy.

A goal after the quarter time siren capped off a perfect start for the Colts at JL Murphy Reserve, which led at the first break by 33 points, having kept Cranbourne goalless.

The visitors stymied Port Melbourne’s scoring wave for much of the second term and generated repeat entries and territory.

Zak Roscoe kicked Cranbourne’s first via a clean front-and-centre, with Shaun Keenan kicking another from 50 via fast ball movement from a turnover.

But for all of their hard work, it was ultimately a drawn second quarter, and Port was able to nudge further ahead as the second half wore on.

Port’s surge style proved the winning formula on its small deck, while Cranbourne struggled for momentum, despite Brandon Osborne shutting down man mountain and ex-AFL player Tom Bellchambers who played deep.

Glenn Osborne started on Michael Hibberd and also played an important containing role throughout the day as Cranbourne’s defence was often under pressure, with VFL-listed Andrew Green the preferred man to kickstart forward presses.

The Eagles’ brutal start to the season continues with a clash against the rising Dingley this Saturday.

In Division 2, Doveton responded to its surprise round 2 loss in a big way, mauling Skye 22.21 153 to 0.2 2, with key forwards Max Sheppard and Sam Muirhead combining for 11 goals.

Endeavour Hills remains undefeated, pulling away from Keysborough through the middle of the game to get up 11.9 75 to 7.4 46, led by stars Liam Hasler and Alex Cann.

Hampton Park’s undefeated run has come to an end as it paid the price for inaccuracy, going down 5.18 48 to 9.7 61 despite usual suspects Trent Thomas and Tanner Stanton performing.

In Division 3, Narre South Saints were soundly outplayed by Carrum Patterson Lakes 31.28 214 to 2.3 15, while in Division 4, Doveton Eagles went down 7.6 48 to 15.10 100.