Demons downed in disastrous final term

By Marcus Uhe

The Casey Demons remain winless at their home base after round six thanks to a 32-point loss to Williamstown on Sunday in round six of the VFL.

What had become a fortress for the Demons – they went throughout 2022 not losing a single game at home – has not brought the same results in 2024, winless in its opening three contests in Cranbourne thus far.

Casey held a six-point heading into the final term but conceded seven consecutive majors in a disastrous collapse, the final score reading 10.8 68 to 15.10 100.

Matthew Jefferson kicked the opening goal of the quarter to stretch the lead to 11 points before a seven-minute stalemate, ended by Seagull Corey Ellison, who cut the lead to four points.

Williamstown then snatched the lead after 14 minutes, and kicked a further six in eleven minutes later in the term to run away with the result.

Casey did well to fight back into the contest and take a lead after trailing by as many as 23 points midway through the second term.

From that point, the Demons kicked four of the next five majors, and had the lead late in the third term through a goal to captain, Mitch White.

They led the contest for the next 25 minutes before the Seagulls put their feet down to runaway with the result.

Roy George, a debutant from Tyntynder in the Central Murray Football Netball League, kicked three for the Demons, as did Matthew Jefferson, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield continues to rack up big possession tallies.

The Demons head to Princes Park to battle Carlton on Friday night, also struggling with just one win in 2024.