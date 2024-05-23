Shipp and Frangalas earn VFL call-ups

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield’s Kobe Shipp and Berwick’s Sam Frangalas and both made their VFL debuts on the weekend.

Both players were in AFL draft conversations across their time with the Dandenong Stingrays which concluded in 2023, with Frangalas called up amidst Richmond’s injury crisis.

Shipp, the son of former Casey player Andrew, made his debut for the Demons, collecting nine disposals in the seven-point loss.

An intercept marking small defender who was invited to the state combine, Shipp recently was part of the Colgate Young Gun series, a showpiece event for Victorian and Tasmanian-based midseason draft prospects.

He is averaging 22 disposals and five rebound 50s in his four games for Beaconsfield, stamping his authority in round 1 when he took six intercept marks.

“I’m rapt he got an opportunity for Casey,” said Beaconsfield coach Mick Fogarty.

“He anticipates really well across halfback, he wins his one-on-ones, usually through his ability to out-position his forward, he’s really strong in the air.

“We encourage him to go for his marks and his shown really good offence from halfback, makes good decisions, uses the ball well and he’s got good speed out of the contest.

“He’s a ripper for us at our level to the extent that he’s too good to be playing at our level.

“He’s improving out of sight.”

Fogarty also highlighted his ability to translate his ability to the other end of the field, Shipp having three scoring shots in the one quarter he has been swung forward, against Montrose.

“He won groundball, outworked his opponent and had shots on goal – it adds to him being a complete player at our level,” the coach said.

The teenager’s attitude to work hard after being overlooked in the national draft last year has also captured attention.

“He just said ‘you know what, there’s worse things that happen in life, I’ll put my head down and try and get there the long way’,” Fogarty added.

“Kobe is really mature in that way.”

It was a baptism of fire for Frangalas on debut for Richmond, with the Tigers going down by 110 points to Sandringham Zebras, the local lad netting six disposals and four tackles.

Berwick coach Clint Evans praised the teenager’s fortnight of form which preceded his VFL callup.

He followed up 11 disposals and four clearances with 23 disposals including a team-high nine clearances for Berwick as mid-forward.

“He’s got the build for senior footy, he’s just learning about how to use his body,” said Berwick coach Clint Evans.

“He was getting caught a little bit early, trying to do too much but in the last two weeks, his body has been sound and he’s moving across the ground a lot better.”

“He doesn’t mind taking on the tackler and he’s pretty quick over the first five or 10 (metres) and one-on-one, he doesn’t get beaten.”

Elsewhere, Williamstown had a five-point win with Springvale Districts’ Riley Collier-Dawkins setting the tone early and Narre’s Jack Toner continuing his strong form; while at Frankston, lively Beaconsfield forward Matt Johnson kicked 3.2.