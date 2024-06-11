Langford leads local charge

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays co-captains Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes represented Vic Country on Sunday, alongside Gippsland’s Xavier Lindsay and Willem Duursma.

Vic Country opened its national championships campaign at Ikon Park against South Australia, winning a tight battle 13.9 87 to 11.13 78.

Langford, who has somewhat flown under the radar in the midst of Hynes’ recent form for Dandenong, finished with 25 disposals and a team-high six clearances to finish as one of the better performers.

He spent plenty of time in the midfield, with his second quarter the best, showing his calmness, ability to link up and cover the ground.

Hynes worked into the contest nicely to finish with a tidy 19 touches playing predominantly up forward.

Lindsay also grew as the game went on, playing on the wing and bringing his trademark efficiency and overlap run in a 19-disposal effort.

Duursma finished with 16 disposals showing some nice signs with ball in hand in defence.

Others locals in the squad who did not take part included Riak Andrew, Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves and the injured Noah Mraz.