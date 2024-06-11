Besanko, Jatczak fly local flag

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays key-position player Zoe Besanko represented the AFLW Academy in its match against the under-21s All Stars on Sunday at RSEA Park, Moorabbin.

The exciting tall finished with 10 disposals, four tackles and six hitouts rucking against the more seasoned Lauren Jatczak, who represents Casey in the VFLW competition.

Jatczak finished with 11 disposals and 15 hitouts in a strong performance in the Academy’s 7.11 53 to 2.6 18 victory.

The 181cm Casey prospect has had a strong start to the season for the Dees, averaging 15 hitouts and 11 disposals.

The All-Stars team was made up of prospects aged 21-and-under nominated by AFLW clubs and seen as the most draftable players.

Gippsland also had a representative, Jas Sowden, who was productive in the midfield in the first half and finished with 16 disposals and a team-high nine tackles.

Dandenong ruck Elli Symonds is also in the Academy but did not play due to injury.