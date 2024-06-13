Toner taken down in troubling scenes

By Marcus Uhe

Jack Toner’s trip to Queensland with Williamstown ended in distressing circumstances after he was the victim of a heavy collision in the Seagulls’ clash with Southport on Saturday morning.

In an effort to lay a front-on tackle, Toner’s head collided with Shark Will Sexton’s shoulder while he gathering a ground ball at speed.

The Narre Warren product was concussed and began to spasm and convulse while lying on his back on the field, as players from both sides quickly signalled for medical personnel in what rapidly became a concerning situation.

The game was paused before the quarter-time siren sounded, as Toner was helped from the field by medical personnel.

A spokesperson from the club said Toner had suffered no structural damage from the incident.

Cranbourne’s Corey Ellison finished with 14 disposals and goal in the Seagulls’ loss.

Beaconsfield’s Mitch Szybkowski continues to hold his own at VFL level for Casey, with 15 disposals and five clearances in his eighth match in red and blue colours, while fellow former Dandenong Stingray Harry DeMattia had 23 touches and a goal in the same contest for Collingwood.

Cora Lynn midfielder Luke Ryan had a VFL debut to remember at Sandringham, as he and the Zebras fought back from 25 points down midway through the final term to force a draw against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday.

Beaconsfield’s Matthew Johnson kicked two in Frankston’s loss to Werribee, and the consistent Callum Porter continues to accumulate the footy for Box Hill, with another 21-disposal game, his seventh this season with 20 or more touches.