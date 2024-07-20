Prestigious Larke Medal for Langford

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays co-captain Harvey Langford was awarded the Larke Medal for the best performed player at the under-18s national championships – boys.

The 18-year-old was joint winner alongside Gold Coast Academy midfielder Leo Lombard, with the Stingrays prospect named in Vic Country’s best two players for all four games of a statement carnival.

Langford is the first Stingray to win the esteemed award since GWS’ Lachie Whitfield in 2012, who was selected with pick one later in the year.

The 190cm midfielder joins an elite group to have won the award, including stars Tom Hawkins, Christian Petracca and Sam Walsh.

Langford’s performances across the year at all levels in 2024 have propelled him into first round calculations.

A team-first player who soaked up the experience of playing with and against a who’s who of future AFL talent, Langford was still coming to terms with the gravity of his achievement when spoken to the following day by Star News.

“It’s definitely pretty cool,” Langford said.

“Leading into the championships, I didn’t think about that or anything, but coming into the last game there was talk my name might be up there for it, so it’s definitely pretty amazing.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

In a midfield-heavy draft crop, the Vic Country side included 13 players who have played in the engine room at Coates League level, creating a squeeze for spots at centre stoppage.

Langford’s form and high-level output proved irresistible to overlook for the Vic Country coaches, as he was a regular fixture in the on-ball brigade in each of the four games.

His average stats line was top-shelf, but tells only part of the story: 26 disposals, six marks, three tackles, 494 metres gained, six clearances and eight score involvements per game – all in the top five for Vic Country.

A clean and physical midfielder who wins the footy, applies pressure, marks excellently and is a forward threat, his skillset is comparable to Brisbane’s Josh Dunkley.

An AFL Academy member, Langford was efficient in two games for the Academy against VFL sides, standing up against bigger bodies.

He showed a different aspect to his game in each of the four outings, and with the cumulative margins of Vic Country’s four results being 22 points, he repeatedly had the opportunity to stand up with the match on the line – and delivered each time.

His composure under pressure stood out in the first game, coming into the carnival off the back of unbelievable form for Dandenong, averaging 24 disposals and six tackles in 2024.

The midfielder’s clean hands shone in a slippery game against Western Australia, which complemented his work rate.

Vic Country’s game against the Allies showed his ability to get first hands on it at the contest and release teammates, winning a game-high nine clearances and going at 73 per cent – the second best among midfielders for the day.

“I really wanted to show my kicking ability – being able to find someone up forward, whether through score involvements or in the backline, and show my in to out handballs as well: being able to get the hardball, take a few steps, get away and get the (hands off),” Langford said.

“I’ve worked on driving power through my kick and find someone whether 20, 30 or 40 metres away…and finding the right option.”

Against Vic Metro in the final, the left-footer was swung forward late and took a massive hanger early in the last quarter and kicking a clutch goal.

Showing his ability to take a grab has been a focus of Langford’s this season, with a 25-disposal, seven mark performance in round 1 of the Coates League giving him confidence to fly.

“I feel like I’ve had the ability to take a strong mark over the last few years of my footy but over this preseason I’ve worked on it and have shown it in my game a bit more than what I did last year,” Langford said.

“Since (round 1) I’ve built it up and been able to show the aerial (capacity).”