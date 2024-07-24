Stanton to call it a day

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park coach Hayden Stanton will step down from his role at the end of the 2024 season.

Stanton informed the Redbacks committee of his decision two weeks ago, and made the announcement to the playing group following their victory over St Kilda City on Saturday.

The experienced mentor says this year will be his last coaching at any level as he prioritises his family and work as a real estate agent.

“Fundamentally, I’ve just been doing it for so long and it’s got to the point where I’ve put my heart and soul into it and I now need to focus on my profession and family, so my priorities have shifted,” Stanton said.

Stanton has coached six clubs across the past 23 years in local footy, passing up on the opportunity to coach at a higher level to maintain a work-life balance.

“I’ve given everything to footy and have been committed to every club I have ever coached and have given 100 per cent of myself and that’s all you can do,” Stanton said.

“There’s been lots of things I’ve enjoyed but most importantly, I’ve enjoyed coaching young men and trying to make them better on and off the field – that’s been the most important thing for me.

“You’re not just coaching these young men in football, you’re coaching them in life so to see players doing well off field is a joy I’ll miss because clubs are full of good people.”

Stanton is a well-regarded leader who took over as coach of the Redbacks ahead of the 2023 season, having previously coached several clubs at difficult junctures.

He so far has a 20-12 record with the club, overcoming adversity throughout his tenure on and off the field.

“With no rooms, nowhere to train at times, being off our home ground, player absences, towing the line with player points last year, his commitment has been second to none,” president Craig Seers said.

“What he’s done has been remarkable and he will leave the club in a much better place than it was when he got there.

“He’s oldschool and has done everything he can, giving his utmost to the club.”

Speaking about his two seasons at Hampton Park, Stanton said: “They’re really good people, hard working and try really hard to make something of a club in a low socioeconomic area.

“It’s hard to fathom what we’ve had to deal with, so to likely take them to two finals series is pretty brilliant.”

The club has already received moderate interest for the 2024 job, with Stanton set to help the club source a leader.

The club is hoping to be led by a player-coach in 2025.