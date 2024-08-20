Cranbourne finals hopes remain alive

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The race for fifth spot in the Southern Football Netball League Division 1 competition is set to come down to the wire on Saturday.

Cranbourne currently sit fifth, three percentage points clear of East Brighton and two points ahead of Port Melbourne Colts.

To some degree, the weekend’s results have restored the Eagles’ control of their destiny – but realistically, the percentage is likely to be neck and neck.

The Vampires will back themselves to win big against a Chelsea Heights side Cranbourne dismantled 19.8 122 to 11.8 74 on Saturday, which will put a premium on not just the Eagles’ result – but also the margin.

“We just have to make sure we’re playing good enough footy to win the game and the rest will look after itself,” coach Steve O’Brien said.

“All our planning will be on how to win the game and hopefully the boys go out and execute.”

Port Melbourne remains a mathematical possibility to jump both Cranbourne and East Brighton – but would need both to lose and themselves to upset an undefeated Cheltenham.

There’s also a distant possibility of Cranbourne losing and still qualifying, if its percentage remains healthy and the two other results fall its way.

Cranbourne, typically spirited in big games, went down to East Brighton a fortnight ago in a game which appeared to be do-or-die in the context of the season, with factors around that game streamlining focus for Saturday,

“Since (the) East Brighton (game), we’ve just been focusing on the game at hand and what we need to do – maybe we looked too far ahead in the East Brighton game.

“We won’t do too much different, we keep it consistent week in week out and hopefully that will be enough to play finals.”

Cranbourne defeated Springvale Districts by 19 points when they met in mid-June, playing one of their most complete games of the season.

“It was a good game of footy – I thought we controlled it for a large part and then they came back like they do and it was tight all through the four quarters,” O’Brien said.

“We’re expecting another tough game so she’ll be on.”

Cranbourne had seven multiple goal kickers on Saturday, punishing Chelsea Heights on turnover and bringing the pressure.

One of the goal scorers was Zak Roscoe, who has returned to his best in recent weeks.

“Zak’s playing really well,” O’Brien said.

“He didn’t have a preseason so he had a slower start than what everyone expects from Zak but he’s built into his footy nicely.

“He’s gotten back to his level and his fitness base has gotten up which has allowed him to play at his best. That’s allowed him to get to more contests and be more damaging.”

Meanwhile, Doveton and Hampton Park both had losses to finish the home and away season, but neither result changes the final home and away ladder.

The Doves went down 10.12 72 to 13.11 89 against Caulfield at Koornang Park and will face East Malvern on Saturday, which had its measure last week, in the qualifying final at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, Mordialloc.

Hampton Park rested several players in its 12.5 77 to 16.16 112 loss to Murrumbeena, with the Redbacks to face Caulfield in a do-or-die final on Sunday at Mordialloc.