RSPCA offers free pet check-ups

RSPCA Victoria is launching a free check-ups for pets event in Noble Park in response to the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The Healthy Pet Day event on Thursday 29 August includes free check-ups by RSPCA experts, dog and cat vaccines, microchipping, flea and worm treatment, pet food, and behavioural advice for local pet owners in need.

RSPCA Victoria community outreach manager Dr Lauren Roberts said the event was a great way to get vital health checks for pets during the cost-of-living crisis.

“These services are completely free for local valid concession card holders and would cost over $150 all up per animal.

“We want to keep the local pets happy and healthy for years to come, and pet owners in need will have access to expert advice and the best possible service thanks to our friendly vets, vet nurses and animal behaviourists.”

So far, more than 320 animals have been helped at eight previous Healthy Pet Day events, saving pet owners more than $48,000.

To access the free Healthy Pet Day services, attendees must:

– Be 18 years old or over,

– Be a valid concession or health care card holder (e.g., Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Health Care card, Pensioner Concession Card), and

– Have proof of address in the Greater Dandenong Council area

Important Information:

– All cats attending the Healthy Pet Day must be in a secure carry cage, and dogs must be on a lead.

– Cat and dog vaccines are available at this event.

– Every animal requires a separate appointment to ensure they receive the care they need.

– Services at this event will not be provided to breeders or litter rearers.

The Healthy Pet Day is at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park on Thursday 29 August, 10am-3pm. Details and pet appointments: rspcavic.org/healthypet/