Springvale clubs in the thick of promotion battles

By Marcus Uhe

The race for promotion and a place in the Victorian Premier League (VPL) second division will be decided on the final Saturday of the State League 1 South East soccer competition, with Springvale White Eagles and South Springvale both firmly in contention for a call-up to the higher grade in 2025.

The White Eagles are in the box seat, sitting second on 45 points, with South Springvale in fourth place on 43.

Sandwiched between the two sides is Banyule, tied on points with the White Eagles but nine goals behind on the goal differential.

Saturday’s final round of the season sees the White Eagles host premiers, Eltham at the Serbian Sports Centre, and South Springvale head to Kooyong Park to tackle Malvern City.

Banyule, meanwhile, faces Mornington, the lowest ranked of all three opponents in seventh place.

Malvern City is fifth, just out of reach for the promotion race, but will offer a strong test for South Springvale, which needs the two sides above it to lose to sneak into second place.

Noble Park United’s State League 3 South East soccer championship dream came to a shattering halt on Saturday in a pivotal loss to top side St Kilda.

With United in second, three points behind St Kilda, Noble Park needed a win to tie level on points with the ladder leaders heading into the season’s final round.

St Kilda showed why they have been the competition’s benchmark all season, however, scoring twice in the second half to seal the championship.

United finished the contest with 10 men, thanks to Felipe Ulloa being shown a red card.

Noble Park remains in the box seat to earn promotion to State League 2 South East, remaining in second place following the result, but only by a single point ahead of Heatherton United.

Noble Park welcomes Sandringham to Parkfield Reserve in the final round on Saturday, with Heatherton travelling to the inner suburbs to battle Middle Park.

Sandringham is fifth on the ladder and will be a difficult assignment for Noble Park, while Middle Park secured its place in State League 3 after defeating Rowville on Saturday.

At eighth and nine place respectively, White Star Dandenong and Dandenong South need points to remain in the division in 2025.

White Star Dandenong faces St Kilda and Dandenong South, Ashburton, with both opponents having their futures decided before the final week of competition.

In State League 4 South, Endeavour United looks set to join Hampton Park in moving up the grades, three points clear of third place ahead of the final week, as is FC Noble Hurricanes, second in State League 5 South ahead of round 22.