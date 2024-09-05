Bucking Bull takes charge of Redbacks

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League Division 2 team Hampton Park has announced Luke Bull as its 2025 senior coach.

Bull joins the Redbacks after an esteemed career at Noble Park, where he was part of the 2022 premiership-winning team.

Gembrook-Cockatoo’s 2022 premiership coach Brad Coller will assist Bull as director of coaching, who will be a playing-coach in 2025.

The incoming senior coach is optimistic about what next season could hold for a Redbacks outfit that in 2024 reached the semi finals despite being plagued by injury.

“They’ve got a winning culture and are in a good spot; Hayden Stanton has done a really good job with them so I’m in a good spot to take over,” Bull said.

“I’m not looking too far ahead but I’ve got the aspiration of getting them to Division 1.

“We’ll attack Division 2 really hard; I’m massive on standards and culture and I want to create a family-based community.

“Their rooms are some of the best in the Southern League and I really want to integrate the netball as well so that will be a really big focus of mine.

“I want to bring some hype around the club, put them on the map a little bit and earn that respect through having a good club and winning.

“I know the recipe, I’ve recently played in a grand final so hopefully I can bring that to Hampton Park.

“It’s exciting.”

Bull played under respected coaches Mick Fogarty and Steve Hughes during his time at Noble Park which will shape the way he attacks his first senior coaching gig.

Discussions have also taken place between Bull and Coller to balance the input of the playing senior coach and senior assistant.

“We’ve talked thoroughly how we will approach training and game days – I don’t want my voice to be heard too much so there will be some responsibility on Brad,” he said.

“I’ll do all the addressing but he will be moving the magnets while I’m playing so there will be a duel responsibility but I’ll be doing the heavy lifting so he can enjoy coaching.”

Bull also noted a clear recruitment plan that he hopes will be an early step in propelling them to success in 2025.

Hughes, who coached Bull this season at Noble Park sees a bright future for Bull in coaching.

“He’s one of the best leaders at our football club and has been for a number of years,” the experienced coach said.

“‘Bully’ oozes leadership – he’s got great standards, he’s fun to be around, he’s got a really good balance of work ethic, but ensuring that the footy club is an enjoyable environment.

“He’s as good at that as a player as anyone I’ve coached.

“He’ll bring that to Hampton Park, I’ve got no doubt.”

Hampton Park president Craig Seers believes Bull’s age will provide the club with a needed young lens.

“His CV says it all,” Seers said.

“He’s a leader of men so it wasn’t a really hard choice and he’s a playing-coach which the club was looking for.

“He’s a similar age to a lot of them so he’ll connect well with the group and the youth development I’m confident will go well.

“It’s exciting for the club as a whole.”