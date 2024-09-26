Talbot tops the lot on a chilly day at San Remo

It was another great day as 50-odd members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group turned up on Thursday at San Remo Bowls Club despite the changeable weather conditions.

Pauline and John signed us in as Peter, Rob and Clair arranged the teams.

When we went out to play, we were greeted by beautiful, almost clear skies, with plenty of sunshine, but with a freezing cold wind coming straight from Antarctica.

However, our wonderful players all stayed for the whole day and never yielded to the wind or the rain later in the day.

The wind did make for interesting bowls with many of us unable to quite come to terms with it.

But, on the other hand many of our wonderful members seemed to shine and tried to teach us how to use the wind to their advantage.

There was lots of laughter though as most of us fought the great fight against the wind as well as trying to bowl while shivering from the cold.

As always though the cream floats to the top and this week’s winners on a score of 36 were Dennis Talbot (S), Brenda Moloney (2), Phil Wright (3) and Jennie Curnock (L).

Runners up on a score of 32 were Derek Fenn (3), Mark Hanrahan (S), Marianne Scales (2) and Ann Graham (L).

Best One Game winners on 18 points were Sue Stansfield (3), Sue Wright (2), Mick Sheers (S) and Shirley Corcoran (L).

Thank you to John and Clair for their work both outside as well as in the kitchen, also to Mark and Mick behind the bar.

We really do appreciate all the work they do, even though we may not say it every week.

It was great to see so many regulars turn up this week and also the “new” bowlers joining in each week.

This week we will be meeting at Loch and District Bowls Club to once again challenge each other for team of the week.

Please be on site by 10am to ensure we can get you a game, and remember, if we fill the players cards, any late arrivals will not get a game.

So please be early to ensure your place.

Meanwhile, as always have a fun week and stay safe.

-Laurie Bell-