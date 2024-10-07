Martin follows Sketcher in major moves

By Marcus Uhe

Springvale Districts Football Club has secured the services of former Noble Park champion Kyle Martin for the 2025 football season in a significant coup for the club.

Martin crosses from the Bulls where he has been regarded as one of the best local footballers in Melbourne for the last decade, and captained the club to a premiership in 2022.

Martin played just six games in 2024 in his recovery from knee surgery the previous year that ruled him out of the premiership defence before it could commence

His signature follows that of close friend and former Bulls teammate, Jackson Sketcher, who committed to returning to the club where he made his senior football debut as a teenager, and where his father, Neville, is considered a club great.

The additions will make Springvale Districts a significant threat in Division One of the Southern Football Netball League next season, joining a squad that finished fourth in 2024 and was eliminated by Cranbourne in the first week of the finals.