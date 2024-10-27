Hamilton a hero at HSD

By Marcus Uhe

There’s a belief at HSD Cricket Club that every season, Glenn Hamilton gives the Cobras a new milestone or record to celebrate.

Last summer, he went where no one from the Snake Pit has gone before in claiming his 500th wicket for the club.

In the coming weeks, when he takes the field for his beloved Cobras for the 324th time, he’ll set the record for most games played at HSD, an achievement nearly 30 years in the making.

To mark the occasion, club members and supporters packed the Brian Milne Pavilion on Saturday night to celebrate Hamilton’s incredible achievement, even if rain fall threw a spanner in the works for the timing of the incredible feat.

Those in attendance, from his family, Melinda (wife), Andrew, Daniel and Mitchell (sons), to everyone that has supported him along his journey, reinforced why the 42-year-old’s commitment to HSD has never wavered.

“It’s only a small club so it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles and money of some of the other clubs but it’s a real tight-knit, family friendly place that’s enjoyable to be at,” Hamilton said.

“The kids come down, the wives are happy to come down, it makes it a lot easier in all aspects with that side of things.

“It means a bit to hang around for that long at a place you enjoy.

“I had opportunities and offers to go to other clubs but the mateship [convinced me to stay], and I enjoy the environment of the whole place.

“It’s a good place to go, it’s an enjoyable place to be and money is not a driver for me, it’s not important.”

His tenure at HSD began at 14 in the summer of 1995/96 and over the journey has accrued countless accolades and achievements.

Four senior premierships, with two as captain, a one-time Club Champion, a second-place finish in the 2004/05 Gartside Medal, more than 4,500 runs and 500 wickets – the most scalps in club history.

Away from the field of play, Hamilton has given countless hours as a junior coach and administrator, due to a strong belief in investing in the next generation, served on the committee and has been awarded Life Membership.

So highly regarded at the club is Hamilton that over the offseason, HSD’s committee came together to name a new award in his honour, for the best second-to-fourth XI player each year, to go with the Jeff Henricus Medal for the best player in the seniors, the highest of accolades at the Snake Pit.

“It’s a nice honour; I spent a fair bit of time in the ones as well and a fair bit of time in those grades.

“It’s not something you chase but for people at the Club to think that you’ve earned that right over a long period of time, and I have put a lot of time and effort into the club, that if other people decide on an honour like that for you, it’s nice.

“It makes you feel respected and that what you’ve done is valued amongst the club.”

From the moment he walked in the doors at HSD, Hamilton felt welcomed and could see a long future for himself in the black and red.

Back then, Reedy Reserve was a synthetic oval and the old, run-down cricket nets were prone to interruptions courtesy of the dangerous slithering wildlife that informed the dubbing of the venue as the Snake Pit.

Quickly forming connections with iconic HSD families of recent generations, in the Davies’, Milne’s and Semmens’, it didn’t take long for Hamilton to find the all-important social bonds that would provide the adhesive for staying at HSD for as long as he has.

Plenty have come and gone during his tenure, but rather than bemoan those who dropped off and lament what changed, Hamilton found himself enthused by the new faces, challenges and energy that each summer threw his way, steering clear of the pitfalls of monotony that can dog cricketers from time to time.

He’s been named at every position from opening to 11 on the batting card, made a mid-career switch from bowling seam to spin, and took on leadership roles, keeping his mind sharp and his goals fresh each summer.

Team success finally came in the summer of 2010/11, finally breaking through for an elusive premiership in Turf 2 in glorious fashion with a 141-run with over Coomoora after numerous seasons in contention and ultimately falling short.

Further glories came in Turf 2 in 2013/14, Turf 7 in 2017/18 and Turf 5 in 2018/19, the latter of which holding particular significance having defied the odds to even be in contention.

“We struggled to get into fourth, we were a long way short of the other teams and we won the flag that no one could have predicted,” Hamilton said.

“I had a pretty good finals series and personally, it was something that brought great pride because it wasn’t something that was expected, so that was pretty cool.”

At 42-years-of-age, the teacher by trade can’t see the finish line just yet, with important family considerations in mind spurring him on to continue.

He would love to one day take the field with his two teenage sons, Andrew (16-years-old) and Daniel (13-years-old), and is holding out hope that his youngest, Mitchell, takes a liking to leather and willow as well.

Despite Mitchell being just three-years-old, the carrot of having played with all three of his children is a goal firmly at the forefront of Hamilton’s mind.

It partly informed his decision to change bowling style, in an effort to preserve his body and prolong his career, and give himself the best chance of living out a special memory that will no-doubt be treasured by all involved.

“That’s certainly the plan… playing as high as I can may not be the plan for too much longer, because I do want to be playing with them, whatever grade they play.

“I’ve got that investment to keep going to try and play with them.

“My eldest boy, he’s playing seniors now but he’s training with us so I enjoy watching him go about his batting and wicket keeping at training.

“Hopefully they become Turf players and it’s great, but we’ll see how they go.

“I’ll be playing for a while yet.”