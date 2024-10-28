Superb Singh steals the show at Shepley

By Marcus Uhe

A brilliant century from prized offseason recruit Shobit Singh has put Dandenong in a commanding position at stumps on day one of its two-day Premier Cricket Victoria clash with Northcote at Shepley Oval.

Singh was the dominant figure on the Dandenong batting card with 160 from a brisk 182 deliveries as the Panthers reached 299 in 83 overs, before making early inroads in Northcote’s batting card by taking a wicket before stumps.

His century included 15 fours and six sixes on a day that 27 from captain Brett Forysth was the next highest contribution.

Singh and Forsyth added 54 for the third wicket, having joined forces with the reigning Ryder medallist with Dandenong off to a rocky start at 2/31.

Following Forysth’s dismissal, he was the dominant partner in a 46-run stand with Joshua Slater, in a 72-run union with Matthew Wilson and in a 51-run partnership with James Nanopolous, before losing his wicket at 6/254.

Recruited from Richmond in the offseason, the right-hander has wasted little time establishing himself in the Panthers’ top order, with contributions of 26 and a quick-fire 37 when his side needed a lift in tempo in his opening two innings of the summer.

Aggressive stroke play saw him target the straight and legside boundaries, with the 53rd over seeing him open his arms and play with freedom in the middle of the day.

Against right-arm seamer Jack Lalor, he crunched a pull shot through midwicket for four off the second delivery of the over to reach three figures for the first time in a Dandenong helmet, and finished the over with two more boundaries and six over square leg to show clear intent.

Earlier in the innings, he took the attack to Leonardo Manteit, crunching 24 runs with three fours and two sixes, reaching his 50 in the process during an integral period shortly before the lunch interval.

The tail failed to wag following his dismissal, as the Panthers reached 299 upon Nathan Whitford’s stumping to close the batting card.

It meant that Dandenong were afforded a tricky four-over period to bowl at Northcote, and were rewarded for a tidy opening to the defence with late success.

On the final ball of the day in fading sunshine, emerging quick Noah Hurley pinned Sam Harbinson on the pads to give the hosts the clear upper hand by the close of play, reducing them to 1/12.

The visitors will need a further 288 runs to claim the points next week.