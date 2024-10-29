E-scooter rider dies in Springvale crash

An e-scooter rider has died after a collision with a car in Springvale on Monday 28 October.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Westall Road and Thames Avenue about 2.40pm, police say.

The rider, a 31-year-old Cranbourne man, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old Glen Waverley woman, who was driving the car, stopped at the scene and has spoken to police.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

Any dashcam/CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au