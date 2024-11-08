Hampton Park complete spine

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park has picked up strong marking forward Myles Wareham to cap off a recruiting spree and add significant size to the Redbacks’ line-up.

He kicked 26 goals for ninth-placed Outer East Final Netball (OEFN) Premier Division side Gembrook-Cockatoo in 2024 after a competition-leading 71 goals in the Brookers’ Division 1 premiership in 2022.

He follows Brad Coller, who coached the Brookers to the 2022 flag, across to Division 2 of the Southern Football Netball League.

Redbacks coach Luke Bull is confident Wareham will provide his side with presence inside 50 which they lacked in 2024.

“He’s the perfect age for the sort of guys we want to bring in,” Bull said.

“He’s great one-on-one and will add grunt to our forward line and has a good head on him so will add structure.

“There’s a good mix in the forward line now with talls, mediums and speedy forwards.”

His addition caps off a clutch of offseason additions for the Redbacks, which reached semi-final weekend in 2024 after finishing the season in fifth position.

Most notably, Hampton Park will enter the 2025 season as among the stronger and taller teams in the competition, changing the way they will be able to move the footy.

While much of the big man responsibility fell on Jye King in 2024, the Spiders will have fellow defender Mitch Woolgar, forward Liam Scott, ruck Mason Hawkins and Wareham to share the load in 2025.

Nathan Langley is also returning, after kicking 30 goals from 10 late season games in 2024.

Scott, Langley and Wareham shapes as a deep forward line that will stretch opposition backlines, while Woolgar’s addition will free King up to intercept and get higher up the ground, rather than locking down.

Meanwhile, Hawkins will give Hampton Park more control around stoppage.

“We needed a spine and we were able to get it,” Bull said.

“We can restructure now and stretch sides with our height.

“We have more security to go long with marking targets and we’ll be able to hold on to the ball.”

The Redbacks have comfortably been the most active club in Division 2 of the SFNL on a recruiting front and will enter 2025 with a list that can contend for a premiership.