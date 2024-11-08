Election update: O’Reilly narrow win, Truong returns

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Long term councillor Loi Truong has been provisionally returned, as has Springvale North councillor-elect Sean O’Reilly has survived an unexpectedly narrow contest after preferences on Friday 8 November.

The two ALP members’ wins has now completed the Greater Dandenong Council election puzzle – with eight Labor members, two Greens and an independent.

Serving Springvale South since 2008, Truong (34 per cent primary vote) eclipsed second-placed Thayhorn Yim by more than 1000 votes after preferences.

On the other hand, Sean O’Reilly with 45 per cent primary vote only won by 200 votes, after independent Angela Holl scored a 70 per cent preference flow from candidate Huong Dinh.