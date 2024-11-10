Midfield minutes, leadership and Langford: behind Stingray Hynes’ growth

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong co-captain Cooper Hynes is confident in what he would be able to provide an AFL club after a scintillating 2024 at talent pathways level.

The explosive forward-midfielder averaged 24 disposals and kicked 23 goals from his 15 games for the Stingrays, to go with a solid National Championships campaign for Vic Country.

A strong-bodied, clearance-winning player with the capacity to take marks inside 50, Hynes has at least three clubs interested in the first round of the AFL National Draft on 20 November.

“I feel like I’m someone who’s super competitive, and I will come in and try to learn off the senior players and build connections with the players and staff and be good to have around the club,” the teenager said when asked what he’d offer an AFL club.

“On the field, I’m a fierce competitor and someone that can bring my strengths to the game and be confident in my own ability as well.”

Hynes played alongside now AFL-listed trio Harry DeMattia, Billy Wilson and Cooper Simpson in 2023, and also has a relationship with West Coast’s Harvey Johnston.

It has given the Rowville Sports Academy student an insight of life on AFL list.

“Lots of their advice is about connecting with people at the club,” he said.

“It’s your full time job and you’re going to see these people every day so building connections is a big thing to hold you in good stead.”

Hynes’ stocks have improved as the season has worn on, with his consistency both within games and across the course of the season going some way to answering question marks critics had over his conditioning.

At his exit meeting with ‘Rays coach Nick Cox last year, he was told to get fit and cut his hair.

The following day, his hair was chopped.

By March, he’d had the best preseason of his life and had professionalised his diet and recovery, which laid the foundation for increased time in the midfield.

“I was super confident in how I would perform because I worked hard on what I needed to improve on and I was as fit as I’d ever been and strong as I’d ever been,” Hynes said.

“I had no doubts I would be able to show myself at a high level and put my best foot forward from round 1.

“I think it comes from preseason and that big block of hard work – if I have a quiet patch, I have the ability to get myself back in games so it’s definitely a mindset thing.

“I have the belief I can impact from anywhere helps me with my consistency.

“I’ve loved it – a goal for me was to move into the midfield more and more.

“It’s still pretty new to me, I’ve only been there for a couple of years so every game I play I feel like I’m getting better in that area and my fitness has been really good this year so I’m happy with how I’ve run out games.”

The 190cm talent was a match-winner when unleashed in the midfield, accelerating from traffic and brushing off tackles with ease and is hard to stop one-on-one inside 50.

While his power is a natural weapon, knowing when to use it is a part of his game that he has seen improvement in this year.

“The more you train as a midfielder, you’ll know situations where you use your power and other situations where you can give first option so getting that balance right between taking on the tackler and giving it off is something I’ve improved,” Hynes noted.

“Getting my hands on the footy is a big one.

“When you get your hands on the ball, you can show what you can do and the decisions you make and being powerful and bursting out of stoppage as well has been one of the big goals.”

Playing predominantly inside 50 for Vic Country, Hynes was able to take his moments, kicking some trademark goals from stoppage and setting up teammates.

He then returned to the Stingrays, where he co-skippered them to the preliminary final.

Another piece of feedback given during his exit meeting last year was to develop his leadership, so standing up when his team needed it and communicating well with teammates was a big tick.

He’s captained alongside potential top-five selection Harvey Langford, with whom he shares a close bond off the field and plays a similar role to on-field.

Addressing the media at the AFL National Combine in October, Langford leapt at the opportunity to heap praise on his teammate.

Hynes indicated their relationship has been mutually beneficial as they have navigated the stresses of their top-aged year in 2024.

“We compete really hard against each other at training and always want to be better than each other,” Hynes said.

“We drive high standards with each other and have a good relationship on-field as well from training together.

“We’re able to find each other a fair bit which is handy.

“We’re super close mates and staying in touch especially in the next month, it will be important to have people you can talk to that are on the same path.”

The AFL National Draft will be held on 20-21 November, before the rookie and preseason drafts the following day.