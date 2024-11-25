Quartet named in AFL Academy

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A pair of Gippslanders and pair of Dandenong Stingrays have been selected across the 2025 AFL and AFLW National Academies.

Potential 2025 top selection Willem Duursma and courageous marking forward Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves were both named in the boys Academy.

Duursma’s siblings Xavier, Yasmin and Zane are all in the AFL/W system and he hails from a basketball background, impressing with his read of the play and skill execution this year.

Hibbins-Hargreaves ability to stand up with the game on the line and make good decisions in the front half made him a valuable asset for Dandenong.

Both players also represented Vic Country as bottom-aged players in 2024, underlining their talent.

Stingray Mizuki Brothwell and Gippsland’s Ella Stoddart were named in the AFLW Academy.

Brothwell’s rise alongside twin sister Nalu has been rapid this season with Mizuki a halfback who takes the game on.

Stoddart is a similar type of player, averaging 18 disposals in 2024.

The Marsh AFL National Academy is a holistic program that combines football and personal development.

The program provides the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities in their Draft year which will best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The Marsh AFL National Academy program is designed to ensure players are presented with unique opportunities and learnings that differ from other football programs they are involved in.

Content is delivered across three camps, commencing with a high-performance camp that will be held in Melbourne during December. The boys camp will be conducted from December 4-6, with the girls camp to follow from December 9-11.

Two additional camps will be held during the 2025 season which will involve talent showcase matches where the Academy squads will represent their country as part of the Australia U18 team.