Illegal dumper caught on camera

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An illegal dumper of a half-a-truckload of waste on Glasscocks Road, Lyndhurst has been caught on a covert camera.

Jinquin Yang pleaded guilty at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court to dumping the 4-cubic-metre pile of rubbish including a bath on the side of the rural road on 17 August.

Greater Dandenong Council’s covert cameras had captured Yang’s truck tipping out the load in the dumping hotspot.

The truck was owned by a Berwick-based company run by Yang’s father.

In an interview with council officers, Yang said he’d been paid to collect the waste from a Berwick friend.

But the decision to dump the waste illegally “has nothing to do with my friend”, Yang told the court on 22 November.

“You basically took a short-cut and dumped it on a vacant road,” magistrate Hugh Radford said.

“You couldn’t be bothered to go to a waste disposal unit and paying the fee.”

Yang, who had no prior convictions, said he had followed others who had littered at Glasscocks Road in the past.

Noting the maximum fine of $47,500, Mr Radford said the penalty should deter other illegal dumpers.

“I’ve seen the photos – it’s a large load and there’s plenty of other rubbish floating around the site as well.”

Yang was fined $7000 without conviction.