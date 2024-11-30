Hawks pounce on Mraz

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Narre North Foxes junior Noah Mraz was selected at pick 35 by Hawthorn on the second night of the AFL National Draft.

The athletic key defender missed most of the year with a navicular injury sustained in preseason, but showed his ability to defend and intercept as a bottom-aged player.

Mraz averaged 11 disposals and three marks in his 12 CTL games in 2023, but the clearest sign of his potential was his ability to not get outmarked and win one-on-ones.

His ruthlessness pushed him to work harder than anyone off-field in 2024 is shown on-field when he’s given the opportunity to lockdown.

“I love playing teams who have a good forward and seeing my name next to them,” Mraz said ahead of the draft

“My favourite part about being a defender is getting a matchup and beating them.

“I love that competitive part of it, thinking ‘you’re not going to touch the footy’.”

In 2024, he has put size on his frame and grown to 198cm, while his strong character was another component in the Stingray’s appeal.

Despite his injury, Mraz was still the fourth tall defender selected in the AFL Draft, and will join a young and exciting Hawks lineup.

Having delisted key defender Denver Grainger-Barras in the off-season, Hawthorn pounced on Mraz, who could complement fellow developing tall Will McCabe in the future.

Noah Mraz

Junior Club: Narre North Foxes

Pick: 35

Club: Hawthorn

Position: Defender