Langford becomes a Dee

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong co-captain Harvey Langford landed at Melbourne at the AFL National Draft last Wednesday.

Langford had been linked to Adelaide’s pick four, as well as Melbourne in the lead in, ultimately getting picked up by the Dees with pick six.

The big-bodied midfielder jointly won the Larke Medal as the best performed player across the course of the 2024 under-18s national championships, highlighting a terrific season of improvement.

His endurance, overhead marking and clean hands were all consistently on show for both Vic Country and the Stingrays, where he averaged 26 disposals, five tackles and more than a goal per game.

“I was pretty relieved to hear my name get called out and go to the Dees and stay in Melbourne so it was a special moment to share with my family and friends next to me,” Langford said.

“I had an inkling it could be a couple of hours out but I still thought there was a chance I could end up in Adelaide.

“I want to come in and earn the respect of the senior players like (Christian) Petracca, (Max) Gawn, guys like that and work as hard as I can and use all the resources so I can crack in as early as I can.

“I think my game is based off competitiveness and how hard I work on and off the field so hopefully I can come in and earn the respect of those players and compete with everything I do.”

Langford joins the Dees alongside Gippslander Xavier Lindsay, with whom he linked up with multiple times for Vic Country, and Ricky Mentha who he played alongside in the AFL Academy.

National recruiting manager Jason Taylor provided an insight into the appeal of Langford.

He’s a big, stronger mid, who can go forward and really mark the ball well – that’s a real asset of his,” Taylor said.

“He’s ultra consistent, he’s got a high IQ, and he’s going to add some real value not only in the midfield, but forward of the ball as well.”

Harvey Langford

Junior Club: Mount Martha

Pick: 6

Club: Melbourne

Position: Midfielder/forward