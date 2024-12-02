Captain, coach recommit at Thunder

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong Thunder’s quest to scale the National Premier League (NPL) Victoria ladder is taking shape through the announcements of some key figures returning to George Andrews Reserve for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

A clutch of first-team regulars from last season have recommitted, including 2024 captain Ali Sulemani, Muamet Selomovski, Lirim Elmazi, Sevdim Ismaili, Mersim Memeti and Daniel Alessi, while a pair of imports will add much-needed flair to the Thunder’s attacking half.

Japanese winger Yuki Uchida will call George Andrews Reserve home after departing Northcote City FC in the Victorian Premier League’s (VPL) top division, while Daniel Clark brings a vast amount of experience as an NPL veteran, with stints at Hume City, South Melbourne and Oakleigh Cannons in previous years.

It’s the forward half of the pitch that requires the most attention in the offseason as the lowest-scoring side in the top flight last season.

Leading the Thunder from the sidelines once again will be Adam Piddick, flanked by senior assistant Andy Elderton and second assistant Ilir Qaniu.

Unlike last season, Piddick will have a full preseason to implement his strategies, plans and ambitions for the Thunder’s future, having only been appointed weeks out from round one last summer due to the sudden resignation of previous coach Sam Elmazi.

Dandenong won eight matches and lost 14 in an inconsistent year that saw it finish 10th, with 28 points from 26 matches.

Thunder’s season begins on Sunday 8 February against Green Gully at George Andrews Reserve, with a standalone edition of the ‘Memeti Cup’ against Dandenong City slated for Saturday 22 February.

A preseason friendly against VPL1 side Kingston City FC on Saturday saw Thunder romp to a comfortable 8-1 win.