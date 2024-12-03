Cranbourne shines under lights

CRANBOURNE BOWLS

There was an electric atmosphere at Cranbourne on Friday night as the Cranbourne Division 1 team hosted Pakenham 1 under lights on the synthetic.

As you would expect from this level, there was some mighty fine bowls played throughout the evening and as a spectator it was a pleasure to watch.

The games were played in good spirit and the games were up and down.

One team would get away a bit then the opposition would come fighting back.

At the end of the night, the home team came out the overall winners by winning two rinks, losing one and drawing one.

Best rink of the evening was skipped by Scotty Guymer, Gavin Wright (3) Chadd Tootell (2) and Joe Byrne (Lead) winning their rink 26-9, while skip Shane Jakins led his team to a 31-23 win.

Skip Jay Tootell led his team to an honorable draw (17-17) while the team skipped by Jammie Corney fought back from being down by 12 shots at one stage to make it a real game.

Keeping a close eye on the overall scores they would eventually go down by only three shots, 16-19.

• Cranbourne 1 (90) defeated Pakenham 1 (68) + 22 shots and 15 points.

The Club and both teams would like to thank their supporters for attending the game and adding to the great atmosphere.

We would also like to thank our volunteers, those who cooked the snags, those that put out the mats, jacks and flags, our bar staff and to everyone who did a bit to make the night great.

Well done both teams, we wish you continued success for the rest of the season and hope you enjoy your bowls.

WEEKEND PENNANT

Cranbourne 2 – Division 2 – travelled to Berwick to take on their number-one team.

Being a top-of-the-ladder game both teams were looking to better the other and in the end Berwick 1 came out on top retaining top spot on the ladder.

Winning three rinks to one, Berwick won the game comfortably.

Best rink of the day for Cranbourne was skipped by Neil Drummond, with Lyn Quigg (3) Chris Stevenson (2) and leading the pack, gentleman Barry Thomas (Lead).

I don’t think we’d be too far wrong if we considered this team the ‘senior citizens’ of the side, but they’ve still got it. They won their rink by eight shots, 25-17.

• Cranbourne 2 (69) def by Berwick 1 (96) – 27 shots and 2 points.

Cranbourne 3 – Division 3 – travelled to Narre Warren to take on their number-two team under the roof.

Right from the start Cranbourne began to fall behind, but kept fighting, but in the end Narre Warren 1 took the game winning four rinks to nil. At the time of writing this page, I cannot confirm the individual rink scores, as Narre haven’t updated Bowlslink at the time of writing this post.

It is my understanding two rinks went down by five shots, another went down a little more and unfortunately one rink went down by 35 shots, 42-7. Congrats to the winners and we move onto next week.

• Cranbourne 3 defeated by Narre Warren 2 – a lot and 0 points.

WEEKEND WASHOUTS – CRANBOURNE 4 AND 5 SATURDAY

Playing at home all four team managers inspected their relevant grass greens they were drawn to play on and all agreed the greens were fine to play on.

They had also been inspected by the umpire of the day a little earlier and deemed to be safe to play on.

The major concern for the managers was the continuous rain that would impact their players more than anything.

The managers came to agreements and then put their plans to their players; it was determined that if the rain got heavier and persisted then the game would be called a washout and the points would be shared.

This is what eventuated and all packed up and went home. Cranbourne 4 shared the points with Hampton Park 2 and Cranbourne 5 did likewise with Cardinia Waters 2.

The team managers and umpire made the best decision in how they determined the results.

Well done all and everyone went home safe.

MIDWEEK PENNANT

The day started with drizzle, overcast skies and a little humidity, a big contrast to the previous Saturday’s scorcher.

Cranbourne 1 – Div 2 – hosted Cardinia Waters 1 on the front green.

A good game ensued and eventually Cranbourne 1 took the overall game winning two rinks to one. The rink that lost was skipped by Steve Bentley and went down by one shot.

Jammie Corney’s team won by four shots while the best rink of the day was skipped by Nick Arnold, with Wayne Stevens (3) Karen Hickson (2) and Dennis Tomlin (Lead) winning their rink by 15 shots.

• Cranbourne 1 (62) def Cardinia Waters 1 (44) + 18 shots and 14 points.

Cranbourne 2 – Div 3 – ran into a red-hot Berwick 2 playing on their home ground and unfortunately two of our rinks struggled and one was very competitive only going down by four shots.

Best rink was skipped by Chris Deal, with Lesley Deal (3), Jacqui Warner (2) and Brian Turton (Lead).

John Kent’s team went down by 23 shots and Steve Hickson team lost by 13 shots.

This week brings another day and Cranbourne 2 will be back bigger and better.

• Cranbourne 2 Div 3 (41) def by Berwick 2 (81) – 40 shots and 0 points.

Cranbourne 3 – Div 4 – had a very similar day as their Cranny 2 teammates when they travelled to the dome to take on Narre Warren 3.

While two rinks had close games, unfortunately one rink whittled under the heat of the dome, and their opponents, going down by 22 shots. Narre Warren 3 won all three rinks to take maximum points.

• Cranbourne 3 Div 4 (37) def by Narre Warren 3 (66) – 29 shots and 0 points.

Cranbourne 4 (6-A-Side) had the day off after a forfeit by Sandringham 4.

Cranbourne was awarded eight shots and 14 points.

Ladders: Cranbourne 1 (3rd; equal wins with second and third), Cranbourne 2 (7th), Cranbourne 3 (8th), Cranbourne 4 (4th).

-Derek Maguire-