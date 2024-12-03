66 drivers caught in Monash Fwy blitz

Fifty-seven drink drivers and nine drug drivers have been detected in a two-night police operation on Monash Freeway.

Police also impounded 13 vehicles during the driver-testing blitz dubbed Operation Colossus on 29 November-1 December.

There was a particular spike in impaired driving between 3am-5am, Inspector Rodney Maroney from Victoria Police’s Southern Metro Division 3 said.

“To detect so many impaired drivers in two nights on a major Melbourne freeway is extremely concerning.

“This indicates to us that there are still far too many people opting to drink alcohol or take drugs and then drive – this demonstrates a complete disregard for not only your own safety, but the safety of your passengers and all other road users.”

There were 25 impaired drivers caught during 3am and 5am on Saturday morning compared to three impaired drivers between 11:30pm and 3am.

Similarly, there were a further 31 impaired drivers caught during 3am and 5am on Sunday morning, compared to seven impaired drivers between 11:30pm and 3am.

Police also detected nine disqualified or suspended drivers and issued one infringement for failing to accompany for a breath test.

Victoria Police is warning motorists there will be a focus on drink and drug driving in December and January, including a major road policing operation next week.

“We’ll continue to be out conducting alcohol and drug testing anywhere, anytime – so if you think you won’t be caught, think again,” Insp Maroney said.

“We need all road users to completely separate these behaviours – alcohol, drugs and driving don’t mix.”

First time offenders who are fully licenced and over 26 years caught with a blood alcohol limit between 0.05 and 0.07 receive a $593 fine and an immediate three-month licence suspension.

The penalties increase substantially for those under 26 years of age, those required to have a zero blood or breath alcohol level, those caught for second or subsequent drink driving offences, and those caught over 0.07 or above.

Penalties include larger fines, longer licence suspensions, alcohol interlocks, attendance at court and jail time for the most serious offences.

Exceeding the prescribed concentration of drugs while driving carries a $593 penalty and a six-month licence suspension.

Operation Colossus was conducted by Southern Metro Division 3 Highway Patrol, with support from uniform members, State Highway Patrol and Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.