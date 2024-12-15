Athletic Dalgleish ready to take next step

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Officer junior Kayla Dalgleish is hoping two steady seasons of consistency and improvement at the Dandenong Stingrays lands her on an AFLW list.

The AFLW Draft is set to be held on Monday 16 December, with about 50 picks understood to be taken, and the athletic Stingrays forward is right in the mix.

Highlighted by an unbelievable 17 disposal, five goal game against Gippsland in round 4, Dalgleish averaged 19 disposals and five tackles in her 13 games for Dandenong in 2024, following a solid 12 games in her bottom-aged year.

“She’s been doing a lot of the tough inside work both games as a midfielder and I’m keen to showcase her as a forward because she’s super quick and agile around forward 50,” coach Josh Moore said about her early in the season.

“She’s a tough competitor so cracks in as a mid which is great, but she has more talent to showcase.”

The teenager showcased her talent at every crucial juncture in 2024.

At the Coates Talent League preseason testing, she was rated elite or excellent in each of her tests and finished as the top rated athlete across the country.

Dalgleish backed it up by finishing in the top five in the running and standing vertical jump and 20-metre spring at the AFLW State Combine in October.

Playing a mix of forward and midfield in the early stages of the season, Dalgleish’s competitiveness, footy IQ and speed excelled, propelling her into the Vic Country squad for the AFLW under-18s national championships.

The crafty forward started the carnival with a bang, kicking 2.2 and winning 12 disposals, of which six led to scores against a strong Queensland outfit.

Across her three games for Vic Country, Dalgleish showed what she has to offer at the next level, before leading the forward line well when she returned to the Stingrays.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but definitely this season was my best one, especially mentally.

“I pushed everything else aside and just played footy and it’s been the most fun year as well, getting opportunities here and there and hopefully getting rewarded at the end of it.

“I’ve always been the underdog pushing even harder throughout my whole sporting life.

“I know I can play footy and I’m good enough to get there, I just don’t know when I’m going to get there.”

Dalgleish’s standout athletic profile stems from a state level short distance running background, representing Victoria on the track in under-14s, but it’s the crash and bash of footy which she loves most.

“I’ve always been a competitive person,” Dalgleish said.

“My parents are very sporty, Dad played footy at a high level and Mum was a basketballer so we were always feisty.

“I love getting in there and I’ve had clubs ask if I like the competitiveness and I tell them ‘that’s why I play the sport’.

“You can’t get it anywhere else – I used to play basketball as well and it’s just different.

“With this, you can get into it a lot more.

“I love it and thrive off it especially when they knock you and try to get in your head, I want them to keep doing it because I love it and it makes me work even harder.”

Dalgleish’s combination of athleticism, toughness and determination makes her an enticing prospect for clubs to consider.

The Stingrays vice-captain also counts leadership as a clear strength which is highlighted by her effervescent persona, ability to connect and her pursuit of a coaching career.

Dalgleish is set to remain involved in the talent pathway program next year as a development coach at the ‘Rays.

“Sharing my knowledge that I know I’ve got really appeals to me,” Dalgleish said.

“I love the sport so much and just want to learn everything about it and go to the highest level I possibly can.

“This season, I enjoyed helping the girls out in the forward line and giving them some pointers and then they understand it and score a goal, for example, they’ll then run up to you and say ‘thank you so much’ and it is such a warm feeling knowing you have helped them succeed.”

Dalgleish will learn her fate on Monday, while her Stingrays teammates Elli Symonds, Zoe Besanko and Jemma Reynolds are all in the mix.