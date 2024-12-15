Sleepless in Springvale?

Night trading will be launched in Springvale, as a part of a local business group initiative.

Springvale Asian Business Association (SABA) seeks to activate the shopping precinct at night with live performances at Multicultural Place in December as well as new LED lighting and lanterns.

It is hoped to attract more customers to the district’s popular restaurants and eateries.

Launched with a spectacular street march and dancers on 11 December, the initiative is funded from a $17 million State Government fund for multicultural traders and precincts and also backed by Greater Dandenong Council.

Small Business Minister Natalie Suleyman said multicultural businesses were the “heart and soul” of Victoria’s economy.

“We are backing local groups like the Springvale Asian Business Association so they can find new ways for their traders to grow, innovate and prosper.

“Local businesses know their community like the back of their hand, so– we’re backing them to create initiatives that will appeal to the people and families they serve.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the initiative strongly aligned with the council’s Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan.

“The plan will identify actions for private and public sector investment and partnerships to support the Springvale community to grow.

“We will continue to deliver placemaking projects throughout the Springvale Activity Centre, including a combination of infrastructure upgrades and dynamic programming of vibrant events.”

Springvale Central Ward councillor Sean O’Reilly said night trading was the “best opportunity to grow trade” due to the Springvale Market area near capacity at peak times.