Gators’ grit grabs Turf 3’s top spot

By Marcus Uhe

Fountain Gate coach Ray Pal entered the 2024/25 Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 season with a vision and template for his Gators to follow when they took to the pitch each and every week this summer.

He wanted his batters to play patiently and absorb time in the middle, and his bowlers to work in tandem with one-another and understand their roles in order to consistently take 10 wickets.

Round 10’s contest with Silverton shaped as a defining contest of the season over the Christmas break, and proved to be just that.

In securing a memorable 21-run win, the Gators moved to outright top of the table, endorsing Pal’s mentality outlined over the offseason.

“It sums up that, we did not have our best day but we still played good cricket,” Pal said.

“If everyone follows the tactics as much as they can, we’re still going to have a good day, or at least put ourselves in good stead.

“That game was the best example of it.

“It’s very validating and it’s cool that we’re getting that buy-in.”

Defending 249 against the Bakers at Springvale Reserve, the Bakers lost wickets in clumps after a promising start.

Openers Rob North and Simranjit Singh made a 53-run partnership but departed, along with Hemal Ratnayake, in quick succession to bring the Gators back into the contest, as Silverton fell to 3/57.

With the game in the balance, one of last week’s heroes in Jasdeep Singh turned the contest on its head, with a devastating spell of seam bowling.

As dangerous spinner Surya Pratap tied down the batters at the other end, Singh prayed on frustration and a lack of patience at the other by decimating the middle order.

Beginning with the big wicket of Varinder Verk for 51, Singh took five consecutive wickets in an 11 over spell in a season-defining hour of action.

Kalapu Gamage followed Virk for 36, bringing two set batters at the crease, but so relentless was Singh that batters continued to cross paths on a busy thoroughfare to and from the change rooms.

Silverton was 4/142 in pursuit of 249 when Singh’s spell began shortly before tea, and finished 9/213 when his heroic spell came to an end.

Final-wicket pair Dylan Hayes and Aaron Baldsing threatened to repeat Singh’s batting efforts last week as their partnership grew to 39, but Adadullah Jabbar Khil’s third strike brought the innings to a close in the 63rd over at 228.

Pratap finished wicketless for the first time this summer but played his role for the team in the eyes of his coach, who was delighted to see his men prevail without assistance from the competition’s leading wicket-taker.

Of all the contributions in this team effort, however, it was that of opening batter Mohammad Nasimi’s that personified the Gators’ fighting spirit on day one.

Nasimi could only manage eight runs, but in lasting 88 deliveries, he saw off the new ball and made life easier for his teammates, drawing admiration from his coach.

“He kept them out there and that’s the change we want to bring to the club,” Pal said.

“If the top order stay in and keep the bowlers bowling for an extra two spells or so, it takes a lot of pressure off the middle order.

“What the openers did and Mohammad did at the top of the order, is what makes team batting.

“It’s setting up the middle order to have a big day and that’s more what we referenced.”

With Keysborough capitulating against Narre North, the Gators are now six points clear at the top of the table with four rounds to come.

They face a tough test against Berwick Springs this week in a potential finals preview between first and fourth, while Silverton will look to secure an outright victory over Doveton at home.