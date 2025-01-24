Four fascinating weeks for Turf 2’s top dogs

By Marcus Uhe

Two of the four rounds remaining in Turf 2 sees the ‘big four’ of Cranbourne, Coomoora, Parkmore and HSD involved in head-to-heads twice – round 12 and 13.

Therefore, round 11 takes on paramount importance.

The floater in the top four, and somewhat of an outlier in the configuration, is Cranbourne, thanks to its outright win over St Mary’s in round nine.

The bonus four points awarded from that result give them an edge over their contemporaries, as the only side in the top four to record an outright thus far.

With one-day contests scheduled for round 14, and the marquee match ups coming in round 12 and 13, there is likely just one round remaining for HSD, Coomoora and Parkmore to draw level with the Eagles and crawl back the bonus points.

In the box seat is Coomoora, fixtured for the side Cranbourne used to edge ahead of the pack, St Mary’s, on their home deck.

The Roos dusted St Mary’s by seven wickets back in round four in what was just their second game at the level, and St Mary’s’ second since relegation from Turf 1.

Dismissed for just 70 in the 28th over batting first, Coomoora needed just 16 overs to complete the chase later in the day.

Someone from the Roos will need an eye on the clock, as the timing of their innings’ will be vital in manipulating an outright result.

Enter Malan Madusanka.

Madusanka has 23 wickets at 14 with two matchwinning performances under his belt

The fingerspinner looms as the most vital player in the competition down the stretch, set to benefit from dry, spinning decks and the summer heat bears its claws.

Saturday’s loss to Cranbourne makes the assignment extra difficult, with the Roos now needing to upset one of their top four rivals to move back into calculations for a top three finish.

HSD, meanwhile, clobbered 323 in just 45 overs against their opponent, Narre Warren.

With as much fire power as any side in Turf 2, don’t be surprised if the Cobras have the Magpies in their sights too.

Parkfield’s outright win over Narre Warren has reignited a faint pulse in their season, but the odds remain against them to push into the top four.

Pending results between now and round 14, a dash for a net run rate boost dangles like a carrot in the final round, should sides need a boost in percentage.

EXPECTED LADDER

HSD 66, Cranbourne 64, Parkmore 60, Coomoora 48, Parkfield 40, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 18, St Mary’s 18.

LIKELY FINALS MATCH UPS

HSD (1) v Coomoora (4), Cranbourne (2) v Parkmore (3).